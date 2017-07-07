Horam & Vines Cross

CROSS IN HAND: Ghyll Road Consultation. Pleased to hear people managed to get to the Community Centre on Saturday where Cllr Rupert Simmons and County’s planning schemes development officer Chris Tree were available to talk through the traffic calming schemes for Ghyll Road. Although this is not strictly within my Cross-in-Hand area, it has impact as we already have a very worthwhile scheme close to the primary school in Sheepsetting Lane and we have found that has made a huge difference to traffic speeds. It was interesting to hear from Cllr Simmons that there have been some objections to the road hump proposals, but all are from people who do not live in Ghyll Road. He emphasised how dangerous the section of road close to the small Ghyll bridge had become, with drivers accelerating towards the spot where the road narrows in order to get through first. He said there have been numerous bumps and scrapes and it is in order to reduce these that the scheme is being put forward, largely on behalf of Ghyll Road residents and families using the footpaths to walk to and from school.

OPERATION BLITZ: Op Blitz Update from Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24. Friday June 23, this was a very quiet evening on all fronts. All the known hot spots were visited but no youths were found to be at any of them. No calls were received on the Blitz phone either. Saturday June 24, during a visit to Goldsmiths Leisure Centre car park, Crowborough, three male teenagers were found who immediately tried to make off as officers arrived. Two of them did so on bikes, one was retained and searched but not found to be in possession of drugs or alcohol. The skate park was empty. Off licences were visited, which is now a regular occurrence, and it transpired that one of them had refused the sale of alcohol twice that evening, and the other had refused one. Everything else was found to be in order and they closed on time at 11pm. Other areas were visited in Crowborough but they were empty. A report was received that 10 youths were getting ready to fight in Hailsham but on arrival there was no sign of them. Four youngsters were seen at Heathfield’s skate park but not committing any offences and there was no sign of alcohol. Five youngsters were at the Tower Street Recreation Group but also behaving well and no sign of alcohol. The patrol went on to visit several popular gathering places in Uckfield but no one was at any of them. Hailsham was the last stop of the night just before midnight and all was found to be quiet.

Dog walkers in Jubilee Park Cross in Hand. Reported finding a number of suspect empty clear plastic pouches on the morning of Sunday July 2. HORAM: Heathfield and Horam Flower Club. Exhibitor Myra Lester gives a floral demonstration called Inspired by.... at the Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on August 10. It starts at 7.30pm. There are refreshments, a raffle and a sales table. Visitors £5. Call 01435 840860 for more details.

BLACKBOYS: Woods. I didn’t realise that this is a precious remnant of ancient woodland as well as newly planted native woodland with wide open rides and fabulous glimpses into the surrounding Wealden countryside. Ancient woodland species include bluebells, wood anemones and a wild service tree. In the middle of this wood is Turnmill Wood, a relatively newly planted mixed woodland, entirely surrounded by deer fencing. It’s ideal for dog walking, at least walking the sort of dog I have that cannot be trusted to always come back when called. We are eternally grateful to the Woodland Trust for allowing us to use this little wood and have grown to enjoy it through the seasons.

BLACKBOYS PRIMARY SCHOOL: Forest School. I know we go on about it, but I do like the idea of the Forest School. Blackboys Class Three’s topic this term is focused around mountains. Children have been looking at survival against the outside elements and the Abominables. They have made their own imaginary creatures that might live in local woods like the Yetis who live in the mountains. They have worked with ropes to come up with ways to cross a crevasse or scale a mountain to help the Abominables flee’ And, most importantly, they have practiced shelter building skills to protect them from the elements, testing them with rain cloud water

BLACKBOYS INN: The Blackboys Inn is planning another of its successful beer festivals - this time between August 11 to 13. Landlord Jay Dunbar usually lines up a host of guest beers, plus music and excellent food. Visitors come from far and wide (we know a couple from France who manage to get over regularly). Well worth making a date in your diary. And huge admiration to the gardener who keeps the pub’s extensive grounds in such good and colourful order. I now note there is a new planting of summer bedding between two wings of the car park. The gardens look more attractive every day.

FIVE ASHES: Homegrown Flower Company, Five Ashes opens its gardens for charity as part of the National Garden Scheme on Wednesday, July 19 and Wednesday, August 16. It’s from 1pm to 5pm, admission is £4 but children go free. Details from: www.thehome grownflowercompany.co.uk. There will be cut flowers for sale. Owner Zelie Billins started her company in 2009 and it’s gone from strength to strength. She created the garden from scratch with her partner, Jonny Hart and did a floristry course at the famous Jane Packer Flower School in London. She supplies flowers for weddings and all types of celebrations, check her website and, if you like something a little different from the usual supermarket type of flowers, order in advance. Zelie aims to celebrate the seasons with what she describes as ‘abundant and unstructured’ arrangements.’ Now she’s extending her plot, building a sweet pea tunnel, organising floristry and gardening workshops and setting up an on-line shop to sell her home-grown blooms.

I now see the former Church of the Good Shepherd is almost completely demolished, to make way for the country’s first ever Cottage Hospice. I hear there is going to be a chapel in the new building including an altar and stained glass.

HOSPICE IN THE WEALD SHOP: What a wonderful find that is. We have often directed friends to this shop which sells all type of furniture from the former Moyses Nursery site. I have just been discharged from hospital after receiving a new knee and Mrs Parish Pump was dispatched there to see if there was a suitable, high-backed chair with arms. No luck this time but new stock comes in every day so it’s worth checking as we go along. It’s a wonderful place to pick up complete bargains, all in excellent order, and good to know the proceeds go to such an excellent cause.

CROSS IN HAND PRIMARY SCHOOL: From the sight and sound of such excited children (and mums and dads), I think a fantastic day was had by all. The Primary School had its summer fair on Saturday. It began with a swimming gala. I wish I could swim as well as some of those youngsters. Then the fete itself started at midday with pony rides, young dancers from the East Sussex School of Dance, a great musician, food, drink and stalls of every shape and size. Who knew we had such a talented group of parents, there were all kinds of home-made arts, crafts and goodies on display. They sold out rapidly. I hope staff and parents were happy with their day. It can’t be long now until the summer holidays and I’m sure everyone is looking forward to a break after a long, hot term. Let’s hope the weather holds. It seems set fair while I am typing this.

