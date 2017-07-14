Horam & Vines Cross

OPERATION BLITZ: Update from Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. In Heathfield a group of youngsters ran right out in front of a police car travelling with blue lights on, making a rude gesture to the officers. The Blitz team came across them shortly afterwards at which point, a young man was stopped and provided with words of advice. All other hot spots were visited but with nobody present at the time officers arrived. Mobile Phones at the Wheel-week of action. A crackdown on anyone caught driving while using their phones starts Monday 10 July. Click here to read about the upcoming week of action. Sussex Police response to reports of stalking. Please click here to read this article.

RECYCLING COLLECTIONS: We carefully sort all our rubbish; landfill, recycling and glass, into separate containers. But has anyone else noticed how the rubbish collectors empty the glass bottles holder and the contents of the recycling bin into the same section of their truck? If there’s room, they even empty the glass into our own recycling bins. It makes the sorting almost unnecessary. At what point does the eventual separation happen and where is the logic?

CROSS IN HAND: Cross-in- Hand Primary School. We watched some of the activities taking place at Cross-in-Hand Primary School’s sports day last week. Top marks to all concerned. Unlike some schools we hear about, there is no problem with people winning or coming first. However we do note that this sports day has a whole range of amazing competitive activities so every child is going to excel at something. Head teacher Mrs Massheder is a genius at getting people involved and supportive. A swift comment from her (clad in black peaked baseball cap with microphone in hand) about help needed to put up a canvas gazebo to protect the little ones from the sun, and a dozen eager and willing parents rushed forward. It looked like a fantastic day and if all won prizes, then they did so by being really good at something.

DADS HILL: Very concerned about the way the homes development off Dads Hill is being conducted. The little lane is a regular rat run for people wishing to avoid the parking problems at Cross-in-Hand where the B2012 meets the A265. Contractors’ cars and working vehicles are regularly parked along the verge in Dads Hill making it hard to get past, probably impossible for an emergency vehicles such as a fire engine or ambulance. It would be good if these guys could park on the hard standing just inside the boarding bordering the site.

BLACKBOYS: Kiln Wood. Walking through Kiln Wood, Blackboys recently you can’t help but note the terrible consequences of Ash die back which seems to have taken even more of a hold this year. The small enclosed wood in the middle of Kiln Wood, Turnmill Wood, has a small plantation of young ash, all of which have died. The older trees on the periphery of the wood seem to be faring slightly better. This is a problem being addressed by the Woodland Trust. I was reading recently that many of the diseases being suffered by our woodland trees and plants are the result of shipments of cultivated plants being brought in from overseas for stocking, unknowingly, by garden centres, which we then plant out in our own gardens. Whether the ashes can recover, or whether we face a similar problem to Dutch Elm Disease, we must wait and see.

BLACKBOYS CEP SCHOOL: Blackboys CE School Year 6’s recently attended a Wealden District Council, Safety In Action Day at Herstmonceux Castle. This was one of many days which the council organises for local schools to attend with their Year 6’s. The idea of the day was that children go round in small groups, attending ‘safety’ scenarios which include stranger danger, rail tracks, social media and fire safety. All these activities are done in a role play scenario, so some of the pupils would not know what the main subject of the exercise was. Blackboys CE School achieved the highest marks in the road safety element in the event. On Friday, July 7 at 9am the whole school came together to be presented with a shield and cheque. Mrs Debbie Reeve presented the shield in memory of her son who sadly died on a Wealden road, and a cheque for £250 to the school (money donated by Servomex, Crowborough). Wealden organiser Sophie Hepworth and Cllr Chris Hardy, Chairman of Wealden DC presented certificates to Year 6 children.

FIVE ASHES: Friends of Sussex Hospices. Date for your Diary. The Comedy of Errors. The Lord Chamberlain’s Men will perform one of Shakespeare’s best-loved comedies in the beautiful grounds of Frankham Manor. You are invited to bring a rug/chair and a picnic and spend a glorious summer’s evening watching Shakespeare’s most hilarious farce. The performance will be in the tiered open air amphitheatre, by the Lord Chamberlain’s Men, the UK’s premier all male theatre company, with Elizabethan costume, music and dance. This is undoubtedly one of the hottest tickets of the summer; book early to avoid missing out. This fantastical comedy follows two pairs of identical twins, Antipholus of Syracuse and Antipholus of Ephesus, and their servants, both named Dromio. When they were babies, the twins and their parents were separated in a shipwreck; now, years later, as one half of the twins search for the other they unwittingly find themselves in the same city on the same day. ‘I to the world am like a drop of water. That in the ocean seeks another drop,’ A magical and comically entwined tale of mistaken identity follows merchants, masters, parents, servants and a long-suffering wife as it plays itself out over the course of one hectic day. This riotous roller-coaster of a comedy will keep you guessing and laughing until its joyous conclusion. ‘I see two husbands, or my eyes deceive me.’ Venue: Frankham Manor, Mark Cross, Nr. Wadhurst, East Sussex TN6 3PB by kind permission of Mrs Prudence Watts. Friday September 1, gates open for picnics on the lawn at 5pm. You are invited to take rugs and low backed chairs into the tiered open-air amphitheatre at 6.30pm for the performance at 7pm. The lower tiers will be reserved for those seated on rugs and cushions. Bring low back seating/rugs and a picnic. Dress code, smart casual. Please note that in the evening the temperature may drop so bring clothing and footwear appropriate for the weather and gardens. The performance will continue in all but the very worst weather. Tickets £28, free seating. Enquiries and booking help Dianne Steele 01435 813 630 email. disteele4@gmail.

HORAM: Food Fest South East, July 22 and 23. Nash Street Farm, Lower Dicker. Food Feast South East brings together the flavors of a multicultural food experience with all the fun of the fair.

This is a great family event with something for everyone. Lots of different food from different places, barbecues, curries, speciality sausages, West Indian cuisine, waffles, chicken, burgers and much more. Some of the best vintage traders were chosen to exhibit and you will find a wonderful mix of interesting things for your homes, gardens and beyond such as garden ornaments, vintage clothes and furnishings., shabby chic furniture, jewellery, rugs, lighting and so much more.

How about some farmers market fayre, delicious home made pies, cakes, jams and chutneys. There is a bar to sit and have a nice cold beer we also have a stylish wine bar. They have lined up some good children’s entertainment and games. There are circus performers, old fashioned games with prizes and inflatables. Their creatures’ corner is where you can experience the reptiles exhibited by Rep Tylers such as skinny pigs, bearded dragons, chameleons and a giant lizard. Coles Funfair is in attendance and provides all the fun with their fairground rides. Entry 10am to 5pm daily. Adults £5, children £1, family ticket, two adults and two children £10. Free parking. Take your fold up chairs or picnic blankets, and stay the day. Dogs on leads. Camping overnight Saturday £15 per pitch. Contact 01424 218803 or 07828 772475. They look forward to seeing you on this fab weekend https://foodfeastsoutheast.co.uk/

STREET PASTORS: Over 80 people attended a dinner at The Bear, Burwash to celebrate ten years of the contribution made by the Heathfield and District Street Pastors to the welfare and safety of the local community. The event was also an occasion to say farewell to Ruth Waller and Fran Huff, who helped lead the group from its inception and were now standing down. They were joined by Street Pastors and supporters from Rye, East Grinstead and other places in Sussex. The guest speaker for the evening was Rev. Cannon Les Isaac OBE, leader of Ascension Trust, the body responsible for overseeing Street Pastor organisations across the Country. Les pioneered Street Pastors by forming the first group in 2003 in Brixton, London to deal with the rise of knife and gang culture in the area. He gave an inspiring talk on the difference this Christian initiative had made to communities and the need to extend its services. For instance, Street Pastors have helped at the Grenfell Tower tragedy and other major incidents. Les reiterated that Street Pastors were not on the streets to evangelise, but to be a listening and caring reassurance in the community.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.