Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: News, appeals and information. Moped stolen from outside a home in Forest Row. Between 6pm on Tuesday, July 11 and 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 12 a light blue Piaggio Vespa style moped with a registration number ending with DJX was stolen from outside a house in Upper Close, Forest Row. The moped, worth about £700, was left overnight in the close by the owner who had kept the keys when he left it. Whoever stole the scooter would have either had to jump start it, push it away from the area before attempting to start it elsewhere or possibly load it into the back of a waiting van or similar vehicle. Could you have witnessed this on Tuesday evening, later at night or the Wednesday morning maybe? Or has someone who lives near you, very recently and unexpectedly, starting riding a light blue moped that looks like the one described? To report anything in relation to this incident please contact police in the usual way quoting reference 900 of 12/07.

DISTRACTION BURGLARIES: Rogue Traders. Police have received reports this week about two men cold calling in the Uckfield area saying they are antique dealers interested in buying collectables or items of interest, from residents. In one incident it seems an elderly woman may have been the victim of theft as a result of allowing suspects to come inside. Investigations are ongoing. Several other residents in the area reported men knocking on their doors or leaving calling cards which started they were buyers of antiques. Police always advise the public not to enter into agreements with cold callers in any way. In particular, not to allow strangers into the home. Whatever reasons they give, even if they offer to pay top price for things you want to get rid of, do not let them come inside your home. In fact never enter into any financial agreements with people on the doorstep for any reason. There are statutory consumer rights which include a cooling off period which they are unlikely to tell you about. So don’t allow or agree to anyone cutting down your trees, repairing our roof, cleaning or repairing your driveway when they have cold called you. Genuine traders do not run their businesses this way anyway. If the work needs doing, find a reputable trader through recommendation or from trusted sites like Buy with Confidence (Trading Standards).

OPERATION BLITZ UPDATE: Last weekend the team patrolled the hotspots across the district, listed as such due to being identified through multiple reports. The team had a pretty rushed time on the Friday evening with Crowborough being busy first of all. They met with a large group of youngsters, again at Goldsmiths, which seems to be one of the locations of choice at the moment. Many dispersed quickly as police arrived but, as with the previous weekend several were also detained which provided an opportunity for ‘words of advice.’ Later on in Heathfield several groups were found to be misbehaving with two in particular. The young women were given words of advice. All this activity was on the Friday evening which is traditionally usually the busier evening. On Saturday evening no calls came into the Blitz phone. The usual patrols were carried out but with no groups encountered.

FIVE ASHES: Five Ashes Village Hall. Following the award of a grant from the Sussex LUND at the end of 2016, a sensory garden has been created on a poorly maintained area of land owned by the trustees of the village hall and playing field, adjacent to the children’s play area. This will provide an opportunity to engage young people from the village schools in environmental studies, as well as providing an area for others to enjoy and relax. The children of Five Ashes Primary School assisted in the planting within the garden, along with members of the committee and the Five Ashes Horticultural Society. The Sensory Garden will be officially opened during the Five Ashes Horticultural Society Summer Show and Village Fair on July 29. The hall committee are very pleased to announce that the eminent horticulturist, Fergus Garrett will conduct the opening. Mr Garrett is the head gardener at Great Dixter in Northiam and worked very closely with gardener and author, Christopher Lloyd. On June 16, the hall and playing field played host to the Jo Fox Foundation Get Together. This was a fabulous afternoon with children from Skippers Hill and Five Ashes Primary enjoying the festivities. Thank you to MAYFACs for organising. The hall and playing field are available to hire and residents of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish are entitled to a 30 percent discount on hire fees. Email 5asheshallbooking@gmail.comor call Kas Shepperson on 01825 831945.

NEW MAYFIELD FIVE ASHES WEBSITE: The work of updating the villages’ website is continuing in the background. At present the only visible signs are the updated home page and a new page explaining about the update itself. They are also currently updating the business directory to make sure they have a comprehensive and up-to-date list of all businesses based in Mayfield and Five Ashes: High Street and other shops, services and trades, accommodation and anything else. The new directory will be easy to search, so that residents and visitors can easily find what they want and support local businesses. Emails have been sent to everyone who runs a business based in Mayfield and Five Ashes to check for the right de tails. If you run a business and have not seen an email, please check your spam box for mails fromadmin17@mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk. Or else, fill out the contact form by clicking on the More Information button on the front page of the website. Please make sure the description of your business includes any keywords or phrases for which you want your business to be found. You can also use the contact form on the website if you have details to update for any local societies. We need your details as soon as possible since we are aiming to launch the first set of new webpages towards the end of the month. Roger Stone 872764 07776 144056admin17@mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk

FIVE ASHES PRIMARY SCHOOL: News From Five Ashes CE Primary School. The summer term is always such an eventful period in the school calendar as the school gets to fully utilise its local surroundings. Termly woodland days are continuing but with more call for sunscreen and hats. Due to a school council initiative they are holding a sports activity day on the village playing fields, when Year 6 children will be organising the afternoon activities for the whole school. They have put a tremendous amount of effort and thought into this and I am sure it will be a very successful day. Nine winning children have helped the village hall committee with the planting of their new garden. They spent some time digging and sowing seeds in the new community area; they are all looking forward to seeing the results of their hard work and thinking about how they can best use this produce in a mini enterprise experience in September. Maple class attended a tri-golf competition at Beacon where they finished second, the afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by all of the children and they noticed a few potential professional golfers amongst the talented Year 3/4 class. New Reception children have been into school for their first visit. It was wonderful to meet them all and to see how the other children welcomed them into the school family. They had a superb morning familiarising themselves with the newly renovated early years area and were quickly engrossed in the many learning areas. The end of year production of Alice in Wonderland was a wonderful experience, both for performers and for those who took part back stage and who helped create amazing props for the village hall production on July 13. There will be, and has been so much more going on in this last term such as the Leavers Service, Year 5 STEM day at Mayfield Girls, Oak class’s Globe Shakespeare workshop, Protein Ball sale, Healthy Eating workshops, Sports Day and the Swimming Gala to mention a few.

SKIPPERS HILL MANOR SCHOOL: Jo Cox Foundation. As part of the nationwide Great Get Together, pupils from Skippers Hill Manor Preparatory School in Five Ashes joined forces with Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services (MAYFACS) to host a special picnic for members of the local community, in memory of MP Jo Cox. Pupils in Years 5 to 8 at the independent day school, helped to organise the picnic in the grounds of Five Ashes Village Hall, as part of their Challenge Award programme. The children were joined by members of the community to enjoy refreshments, activities and games, with £32.50 raised from the cake stall, for the Jo Cox Foundation. Headmaster, Mark Hammond, said: ‘The children did a fantastic job helping to organise the community picnic for The Great Get Together and were all very keen to be a part of this important initiative. The picnic was a great opportunity for our pupils to come together with some of the people whose village we share and we look forward to more events like this one, in the future.’ To find out more about Skippers Hill, visit www.skippershill.com

MAYFACS: Is the name of the Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services group. As well as July 27, it meets once a month on the fourth Thursday from 11am to 12.30pm in the Coach House Cottage in Royal Oak Mews opposite the Pink Cabbage in Mayfield. It’s a dementia friendly group where poems are chosen, some funny, some thought provoking and some to bring back memories of schooldays and others which are new. It costs just £2 to go along and enjoy poetry, tea, coffee and biscuits. Next date for Five Ashes Tea and Chat is July 26 when Sarah Ratcliffe will visit to demonstrate her new yoga class, Yoga for the Young at Heart. Computer Buddies and Mayfield Library. Don’t forget, there are buddies available to help sort out your computer queries. Contact Lucy in the library (873195) or Shirley to book a slot. Monthly Outings. Our first outing by minibus will be Monday July 31 to Hastings. Take a picnic or do your own thing for lunch. Leave Hastings by 4pm. Cost £3 per person. The pick-up points will be: Mayfield High St. 11am, St Thomas 11.05am, Five Ashes Inn 11.10am. Places are limited so please contact Shirley as soon as possible to book a place. Outings will generally be on the last Monday in the month (except bank holidays) and will vary in price and location. Good Neighbouring Scheme: Please get in touch with Shirley Holland (details below) if you or you know of a neighbour, who would like to be part of this initiative. Shirley Holland Most Mondays, Old Library, next to the Memorial Hall (look for the sign outside) Telephone: 07908 516 875 www.mayfacs.org.uk Email: manager@mayfacs.org.ukIf you prefer to.

HORAM: Planning. WD/2016/1816/F Huggetts Farm, Marle Green, Horam TN21 9HN. Wealden District Council planners have now had a full application for the demolition of an agricultural barn and erection of a replacement residential barn. Received date 5 August 2016; Parish Horam Ward, Horam. Resolved and full planning permission be granted, subject to the conditions set out in the Agenda report. Public Speaking. The following member of the public spoke against the application Robert Katon, neighbour. The following member of the public spoke in favour of the application. Adrian Moore, Agent Councillor Stedman declared a personal interest in relation to the application. She stated that it had come to her attention that, due to a number of personal circumstances surrounding the application, she felt it inappropriate to comment when it was called. Councillor Dear chaired the item and Councillor Stedman did not speak or vote. Councillor Angel declared a personal interest as he was acquainted with someone associated with the application, but stayed and participated in the application. (The meeting was adjourned for a 15 minute break at 11.30am).

BUILDING AT MERRYDOWN: I hope I’m not causing too many ripples here, but I have to say I do like the look of the development on the former Merrydown site. I think the buildings are varied, they appear well finished and the whole scene is a vast improvement on the derelict area which spoilt the heart of this pretty village. I can only imagine that new residents will also help to keep local shops thriving. Many of them have held on through some pretty dire times (building work stopping and starting) and they deserve a bright future.

CROSS IN HAND: Fireworks. Could I, and several other local people, please make a plea for anyone organising fireworks parties to let neighbours know well in advance so we can ensure our dogs/cats and/or horses are safe. There was a terrible recent case where a pony had to be put down after being spooked by neighbouring fireworks. One of our dogs (they are both rescues) is terrified, but if we have notice well ahead we can ensure we keep them both in and occupied, with the TV or music on and windows closed. There was a firework party recently (we are not sure where but it was close to Sheepsetting Lane) and the crashes and bangs were frightening, even to us.

CROSS IN HAND VILLAGE DAY: Saturday August 15, Hardy Roberts Playing Field (Heathfield RC) at 1.15pm. Plans are well underway for this year’s annual Cross in Hand Village Day and it’s hoped everyone can go along. There are many new attractions this year together with some favourites. The Village Bake Off returns, this year prizes will be awarded for the Best Signature Bake and the best cupcake baked and/or decorated by Juniors. The Fun Dog Show returns with nine new classes, bring your four legged friends along on the day and have some fun. Judging will commence at approximately 1.15pm. For your entertainment, there is the children of Cross in Hand School Choir; Performances by AB Stage School, Diamond Dance and Warbleton Brass Band.

By popular demand, Mr Bumble will also be returning. There will also be demonstrations from local craftsmen. Whilst the children are busy you can head over to Hurstwood Cider’s tent for cider tasting or you may prefer to join Hidden Spring Vineyard for some wine tasting. Heathfield Rugby Club will be opening the bar. There is a variety of side stalls, photo booth, pony rides, archery, 45ft assault course, raffle, tea garden, candy floss and and lots, lots more. Something for everyone. We’ll be there, possibly taking photos too. A new attraction this year is The Flower and Craft Show, please email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk for more details on classes etc.

