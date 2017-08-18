Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: The Operation Blitz teams were out this weekend as of submitting my copy I have had no further updates from the previous weeks Operation Blitz activities.

Youths and Anti Social Behaviour: I am enclosing an update regarding youth and anti social behaviour.

This is where groups of youngsters, often with alcohol and/or drugs involved, are involved in what is known as ‘low level’ incidents of anti-social behaviour. Not all groups of teenagers are doing anything they shouldn’t when they gather outside on summer evenings. Often they are just chatting and meeting their friends and accordingly officers may just stop for a friendly chat. But where a nuisance is being caused through abusive behaviour or a crime being committed, officers will take appropriate action.

Anyone interested in joining the scheme to receive the number to call from next week, please email wealden@sussex.pnn.police.uk expressing interest and with a full postal address. The initiative uses our community messaging system to contact members, and the address with post code is needed to register an account.

Please join this worthwhile scheme.

Supermarket Thieves: Watch out for thieves while you are out shopping, in Sussex, especially in supermarkets.

There has been a spate of incidents in which shoppers have been watched whilst entering their PIN numbers and have then had their purses and wallets stolen as they leave the store. Suspects then withdraw large amounts of cash from nearby cash machines before the victims are aware.

The two men whose photos we are issuing, working with others, are believed to have been successful in obtaining nearly £20,000 by targeting victims in this way.

Police Dog Spike: In July, police were called after a Jaguar X-Type crashed into a parked car outside Broad Oak Primary School in Scotsford Road, Broad Oak. The driver had made off from the scene, however PD Spike guided PC Tully through fields and woodland, where the suspect was found lying on the ground. Simon Clay, 52, self-employed, of East Street, Mayfield, was arrested and charged with driving with 71mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and, and being involved in a road traffic collision and failing to report it. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on late July, Clay was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £720, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 victim surcharge. Well Done PD Spike. Woof – Woof.

The Big Wealden Energy Switch: There has been a sharp increase in the number of Wealden residents benefiting from cheaper household energy bills by taking part the Big Wealden Switch.

Nearly 1,000 residents saved more than £200,000 on their household energy bills during two collective switching campaigns run by Wealden District Council in partnership with iChoosr this year.

The first auction, in which energy suppliers compete with each other to provide a competitive energy tariff to prospective customers, took place in February. A total of 200 local residents took up the offer from a cheaper energy supplier and will enjoy savings this year on average of £165.58 on their domestic gas and electricity bills.

A larger number of residents, 753, took part in the May energy supply auction and enjoyed even higher average savings of £244.94 on their yearly bills.

“This year’s overall average saving was £228. Last year, 198 residents took part and enjoyed an average saving of £279.” said Councillor Graham Wells, Cabinet member for Housing at Wealden District Council. “So many more residents are now ready to make the most of this service we are offering, and benefit from a cheaper deal for their household bills.

“With energy costs rising again over the coming year, we expect even more interest in our future energy switching auctions. We will be letting residents know when these are taking place though our My Alerts weekly email newsletter and the Wealden website.”

Residents can register their interest in taking part in the next Big Wealden Switch energy auction at the Wealden web site. You will need to have recent household energy bill to hand. Following collective switching auctions, people who signed up for the Big Wealden Switch receive a letter offering them a new tariff. They are under no obligation to accept but it may represent a considerable saving on their existing contract. There are no obligations and no fees involved.

Whether you are tenant or homeowner, you can find plenty of helpful money-saving information on the Home Energy Conservation pages of the Wealden website at www.wealden.gov.uk including news about energy savings grants, loans and discount schemes as well as advice about understanding electricity and gas bills and how to switch suppliers.

Across the Whole of my Area: We all know a little about the work of the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service - you’ve only to read some of Trevor Weeks’ articles in this paper to know that they seem to work 24/7 and no animal’s plight is ignored. The centre is always in need of pillowslips, towels, blankets and Whiska’s cat food - if you can help ring Virginia Heaton on: 01435 812541 or email: oberon@uwclub.net Trevor is also available to give talks to groups about the work the organisation does and what to do if you find any wildlife that needs help. For non-casualty calls ring: 01825 873003.

CROSS in HAND

Planning: I understand a planning application to build 42 new dwellings behind St Bartholomew’s Church Cross in Hand is due to heard at the Heathfield and Waldron Parish Council Planning Committee 14 August. Unfortunately I cannot report on the outcome as it is the day I submit my copy. Obviously I will report on the outcome next week.

Jubilee Park. Dog Waste: I note more and more people are using little Jubilee Park in Cross-in-Hand to exercise their pooches. Most drive there - I think there must be a dog club as quite a few congregate in the middle and throw balls. No problem, it’s a lovely space, but we also note an increase in dog poo deposits. Not so much of a problem in the deep countryside, but don’t forget, schoolchildren and toddlers also use this park. There’s a lovely lady who walks her labrador early in the mornings and picks up other people’s dog-poo. Many thanks to her - but we should really all be doing it. Talking of deep countryside, why on earth do dog owners hang their poo bags from trees and bushes? Surely the original contents would decompose - unlike these eyesores which appear to be stuck there for ever.

HORAM

Horam Natural Therapy Centre: The High Street has turned up another gem in the guise of the Horam Natural Therapy Centre. Over 32 comprehensive treatments and services are on offer. I must say the operation is very professionally run and the cost of treatments very reasonable. Please visit www.horamnaturaltherapycentre.co.uk website for all the services on offer or phone 01435 812997

Tai Chi: I don’t know much about Tai Chi but it’s described as a way to build health fast in slow motion. There’s are beginners’ classes from 9.30-10.30am at The Cart Lodge, Horam Manor Farm. You can take a three week taster session for just £15 or start with a one to one session. Visit: www.energyworks-uk.com

There’s a family session called together@10 at Christ Church Horam starting with tea, coffee and pastries for all the family with activities for children as well starting at 10am on Sunday, August 20. The following day, August 21 you can ‘meet the vicar’ at Wessons Cafe where everyone is welcome to call in and have an informal chat over a coffee or tea. Anytime between 2-3pm.

MAYFIELD and FIVE ASHES

Sponsored Dog Walk: Staying on the animal theme but straying slightly outside our area - once again the Kit Wilson Trust (Hadlow Down) is organising a sponsored dog walk to help its rescued dogs. It’s on Sunday, September 24 and you can choose your distance - three, four or seven miles across the Ashdown Forest. It’s a lovely doggie day out. Register between 10am-11am at the Pylons Car Park on the B2026 between King’s Standing car park and Duddleswell Crossroads.

East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. It has a vehicle, funded by the Big Lottery, which is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests (when time permits). Their mobile unit will be visiting Mayfield on Thursday 24th August 2017, and will be in The Memorial Hall Car Park, Tunbridge Wells Road from 10.30am – 3.30pm. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre: Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

Wildlife Splash A Mayfield Mosaic: Contributed by Jacqueline Thompson

A bird’s eye view of Mayfield will reveal a patchwork of habitats - a mosaic of woodland, meadow and pasture knitted together with ancient tree lines and hedgerows and punctuated with a scatter of ponds. From the perspective of our wildlife, a mosaic of habitats is vital to survival. Most creatures commute across the landscape in much the same way as we commute from home to work and to purchase food. Remove this ability and we would not survive. Springtime saw toads and newts emerge from safe hibernation sites in woodlands, shaws and scrubby tree lines to return to ponds in order to mate and deposit eggs. Such hibernation sites also provide winter refuge for lizards, adders and slow worms that then disperse to meadows, woodland openings and fields to feed and breed. Predatory birds such as buzzards and owls nest in trees and buildings near their extensive hunting grounds comprising swathes of landscape. Bumblebees nest in the ground along old banks or around tree roots. At this time of year the workers are busying about the meadows gathering pollen and nectar to feed the next generation of workers, males and queens. A dusk stroll on a warm summer evening will reveal the agile and darting flight of bats as they scoop up scores of nutritious invertebrates over ponds, damp grassland or sheltered field edges. Many species roost in ancient trees in woodland, beneath bridges or in old buildings and travel in the shadows of hedgerows and tree lines to such foraging grounds. This affords them safety from night-time predators such as owls. These tree lines and hedgerows are the commuting corridors across the landscape used by many on a diurnal or seasonal basis. Dormice are arboreal creatures and travel through hedgerows and tree lines to find new pockets of woodland. Hedgehogs snuffle through the safe cover of rough grassland and bracken at the base of the hedgerows, and insects traverse the landscape in the shelter of the leeward side. Without a mosaic of habitats and safe connectivity between these habitats our wildlife would be much impoverished. We are fortunate in Mayfield to be living in such rich and varied land.

