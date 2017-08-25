Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: This is just a reminder that we need to be more vigilant and be aware there are a lot undesirables in our community. Please look out for your elderly neighbours who are the most vulnerable. If you would like to join your local Neighbourhood Watch Scheme. Please type in www.ourwatch.org.uk into your browser Click. How to join Neighbourhood Watch? Click on: Joining a Scheme. To find your nearest Neighbourhood Watch groups quickly and easily, use the Postcode Search, then click on the links to find out how to contact the local scheme coordinators. They will help you join and keep you informed of news and activities.

All you are is a click away. Call to stay vigilant as crime rises by 10 percent. ‘NW volunteers more important than ever’ says the Home Office Minister. Police-recorded crime has risen by 10 percent across England and Wales, the largest annual rise for ten years - according to the very latest Office for National Statistics figures. The figures show almost 5 million crimes in England and Wales were recorded by the police for the 12 months to March this year, up 10 percent on the same period in 2015/16. Police recorded 458,021 more offences compared with the previous year, which the ONS said was driven by an increase in violence, police recorded an 18 percent rise in violent crime, including a 20 percent surge in gun and knife crime. Jayne Pascoe, Strategic Partnerships Director for Neighbourhood Watch, said: “We have also seen a rise in burglary and robbery but we do need to be mindful that these recent increases should be seen in the context of substantial falls in such crimes over the last 20 years. ‘However it’s timely to remind supporters of the importance of staying vigilant and looking out for each other and being aware of what’s happening in our neighbourhoods and shows that Neighbourhood Watch is needed now just as much as ever.’ Jayne added that modern menaces are also behind the crime increase. ‘What the figures do show is the widespread prevalence of cybercrime. That’s why we’re working hard on helping our supporters help themselves and their neighbours to protect themselves from cybercrime.’ The official figures also show a 26 percent rise to 723 in the homicide rate, which includes the 96 cases of manslaughter at Hillsborough in 1989. Interestingly, the statisticians say the rise in crime is accelerating, with a 3 percent increase recorded in the year to March 2015, followed by an 8 percent rise in the following year, and now a 10 percent increase in the 12 months to this March.

LE MARCHE: August 28, Bank Holiday Monday. Heathfield’s famous Anglo/French market is taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday, as it has done for the past 20 years, it is the longest running Anglo/French market in the whole of the South East. It runs all day from 9.30am to 3.30pm. This fantastic all day event draws visitors into the town of Heathfield from far and wide so please come and join them, you will not be disappointed, whether it is your first visit or your tenth – it’s all free. Look out for lovely French fruit and patisserie plus accessories, Provencal tablecloths, scent, soaps, breads, fresh-made hot dishes plus lots of local stallholders demonstrating cheeses, wines and foodstuffs. Free entry: There are 80 stalls with French and English products. Free entertainment: Entertainers include 21 Whiskeys, Howlin’ Blues, The Sussex Stompers, The Electric Mouse Band, Warbleton and Heathfield Bands, Singers, Warble Singers and many others. And for the children (and adults) Andy Bosco and Marco the Magician will be in the State Hall (Kings Church). Free park and ride: Buses take you from the Tuesday Heathfield Market car park - the located on the A265 Burwash road to the town centre. The car park is well signposted on the day. Free programme of events: will be handed to you as you arrive. Further information: Richard Ridley. richard@ridleyassociates.co.uk. 07970 237723.

CROSS IN HAND: Age Concern Every Thursday the Age Concern Shopping Bus is on the road morning and afternoon. It will pick you up at your door and deliver you to Heathfield High Street. You may like to do your shopping and then make your way to the Union Church Do Pop In were you will receive a warm welcome any time between 10am and 2pm. You can enjoy a cup of what you fancy a snack or light lunch and a friendly chat. Call 01435 866960 to book a seat on the minibus. Every second Thursday of the month There is a new market between 11am and 1pm at the Holy Cross Priory, Cross in Hand. The Priory is situated on the B2102 Lewes Road between Cross in Hand and Blackboys. There is free easy parking. The Market incorporates a drop in centre which offers free coffee and biscuits and the opportunity to purchase home-made cakes, biscuits, crafts, preserves and knitwear. For more information contact Roy Wilkinson on 01435 812931.

A minibus could be provided for a minimum of eight persons. I you would like to put your name forward and if enough people are interested consideration will be given to providing transport. Please contact Elizabeth Keating on 01435 866960.

HORAM: Horam Natural Therapy Centre, Le Marche. Professional physiotherapist Lynn Chegwidden will be on the Horam Natural Therapy Centre’s stall at Le Marche on Bank Holiday Monday. Also there, Caroline giving help with nutrition and iridology. I can speak from experience about Lynn’s brilliance, after a painful knee replacement operation she helped me get back on my feet and has been massively supportive. It was her exercise regime that helped rebuild my leg muscles. She’s tough but knows what she’s doing and does it nicely. Look forward to seeing you Lynn. I’ll be walking there.

WHIST DRIVE: The Horam Whist-Drive club meets on Tuesday evenings at Horam Village Hall. Organisers say for anyone looking for something to do on any Tuesday evening, enjoy a couple of hours at the whist drive. If you have never played whist before, don’t worry as it doesn’t take very long to learn and it is very enjoyable. You’ll meet some very nice people of all ages. It starts at 7pm and finishes at 9pm. Details ring David Winter on 01435 813233.

SPONSORED STROLL: Horam is the halfway point on a sponsored stroll along the Cuckoo Trail for Christian Aid. It’s described as ‘a lovely weekend walk, no pressure, about five miles if you do both ways, but there’s a car half-way (Horam) to take you back to Heathfield if 2.5 miles is your limit.’ It starts at the Station Road car park, Heathfield at 10am on Saturday, September 16. Sponsor forms from suegreener@gmail.com or go along and donate on the day.

FIVE ASHES, MAYFIELD: Age Concern in Mayfield has recently ceased operations. They have agreed to make a very generous donation to Age Concern Heathfield. In conjunction with MAYFACS (Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services). The Heathfield branch will take on the transportation arrangements for outings etc. If there is sufficient demand it is planned to allocate one of the three buses available to Mayfield and Five Ashes. Recruitment of further volunteer drivers from these areas will be sought.

MAYFIELD FOOTPATHS WALK: Join them in their monthly wanderings along some of the Parish’s public footpaths. They will walk this month on Sunday August 27, Bank Holiday Sunday. The pace is steady and they always make sure no-one is left behind. Leaving at 10am from South Street car park. Deborah Dixon Deborah.dix@hotmail.co.uk

HISTORY SOCIETY: Next Season’s Meetings begin on Friday, October 27 in the Scout Hall 7.15pm for 8pm.

MAYFIELD INSIDE AND OUT: David Martin will review many of the listed buildings in Mayfield. Anyone who has an interest in the listed buildings of Mayfield should hear David, as he is an expert on the vernacular architecture of the Middle Ages. He gave a fascinating account last year on the rationale and designs of separate kitchens in medieval houses. David has provided archaeological descriptions of a number of the medieval buildings in Mayfield. It should be a talk not to be missed. Until then have an enjoyable and fruitful holiday season. To save time on October 27th, it would be very helpful if members could fill in the membership application form on the website. This will be especially helpful if changes have been made to email or snail mail addresses. Friday, November 24.

REMINDER: Dutch Supper Evening. This year they will be back to their past pattern with a talk by Geoff Hutchinson on Christmases past. Geoff is an accomplished and amusing speaker, so a good evening is to be expected. Brian O’Connor, MLHS Chairman 873477 Rob Foster, MLHS Secretary 873215 John Buddle, MLHS Treasurer 872229.

BLACKBOYS: Framfield Village Markets. Are there any stall holders looking for a new venue? Framfield Village Market has some places for new stalls. At present there are the following stalls: home-made cakes, jams and chutneys, cards, crafts, second-hand books, plants, bric-a-brac. So if you have anything different to sell please contact Ann Newton on 01825 890182. The market opens from 10am to noon. August no market; September 30; October 28; November 25; December 16.

Please contact Ann Newton with any queries 01825 890182.

