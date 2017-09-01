Horam & Vines Cross

LE MARCHE: In the 11 years I have been attending the Le Marche, this was the best one yet. The weather was warm and sunny, lots of smiling faces, long lost friends meeting up. All making a super atmosphere. The French stalls were in abundance and all doing a roaring trade. I was wondering how much the fall in the Euro would have an effect on the French produce prices. Although there were increases I would say, when factoring in the transport costs, they were very fair. It was good to see local producers in attendance. On my patch it was good to see Horam Natural Therapy, Hidden Spring Vineyard and Nut Knowle Farm with stands. I am sorry if I missed out any of my retail readers. The Street Food Stands were all dong a roaring business with a good selection of food on offer. I was surprised to see a number of cafés not open? I am sure if they were open they would have done very well as people do like to sit down and enjoy a coffee, snack or a meal. Costa Coffee was doing very well with customers spilling out onto the High Street. All the High Street shops that were open were doing a very brisk trade. I think the star of Le Marche was the ladies’ fashion shop No 37. They were giving a whopping 70 percent off all their high quality summer stock to make way for their winter stock. I am sure there are a lot of very happy ladies who managed to grab a real genuine bargain. So that is it for another year. What a great Le Marche market it was.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Farm Watch Update. Again this week, it is very disappointing to see a high number of animals reported as loose on the highways of Sussex. It has risen from 61 last week to 83 this week; these figures are made up of 62 cows, 20 sheep and one horse. Please, can I remind all livestock keepers to check their roadside fences and hedges on a daily basis. This week we have again had a number of calls to us in relation to uninvited visitors driving into properties and having a look around. Invariably, when they have been challenged they have offered an excuse and then made off. If possible, please try and obtain the registration details of any vehicles and report them via the police non-emergency number or via the Sussex Police website. We do sometimes receive reports of a crime taking place and then upon further investigation we can see that several calls have been made in relation to a suspect vehicle having been in the area at the time.

CROSS IN HAND: By the time you read this the newly refurbished 24 hr Isenhurst Esso petrol station will be open. Part of the refurbishment will be a new Spar shop. A number of opening special offers will be on sale. It is good to see the renowned local Mayfield butcher Leppard’s will feature in the new store, it is good to see the big boys supporting local businesses. There is a 5p per ltr off fuel when you spend £10 in store. The offer has a limited period until September 18.

HORAM: Horam Village Hall. If you live in Horam you probably know all this, but I didn’t and I found the information very helpful. Horam Village Hall is available for anyone wanting to plan an event or run an activity but needing a venue. The committee room can also be hired for meetings. So far they have hosted weddings, christenings, children’s parties, fitness groups, hobby groups, music practice, fundraising and community events. Regular events include Club Fit (Mondays,) whist drive (Tuesdays,) Eastbourne and District Canine Society (Thursdays) and Horam Community Pre School (Monday to Friday.) Champs Alfresco Boot Camp is also held at the recreation ground every Thursday evening from 6pm. First Thursday of the month is boxing. To find out more ring Angela on 01435 813295.

DOG BEHAVIOUR: There’s lots of publicity at the moment about how to manage your dog. I well remember sessions with renowned dog psychologist Dr Roger Mugford when our stupendously badly-behaved English bull terrier, Bosun attended for a bit of canine therapy. After hearing about our ‘biscuit on the bed’ habit, snack snatched from the dining table, shoe destruction (only the good ones) and rending apart of a friend’s French silk scarf, we rolled up for treatment. It turned out we were the ones needing the help. Bosun lived until the age of 14 and was as bad mannered as an elderly gent as he was as a puppy. I note there is a ‘dog training and behaviour modification’ consultation programme available in Horam. Run by Verity Freeman (with a BSc in Applied Animal Science) and Naomi Sullivan (Also a BSc but in Applied Animal Behaviour and Training) it sounds as if there might be an answer out there (ladies, we have an equally badly behaved German Pointer.) Seriously though, living in sheep rearing country and near woodland awash with game, we could all do with a little help for our friends. Visit calmandcontentdogs.co.uk

TELLING TALES AT STEELYARDS: Lakeside cafe, bistro and bar at Horam Manor Farm invites anyone who is a storyteller, poet or songsmith, or just loves the spoken word, to join them for an informal monthly gathering in their small, stone barn. Visit www.steelyardscollective.org or ring Jane on 01435 813988.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Mayfield Bonfire Society, your help required. The Mayfield Bonfire Boyes and Belles society has been running for over 100 years though the actual history of the Sussex bonfire societies dates back to the previous century. The Bonfire Societies were set up in response to Henry VIII’s daughter Mary when on her coronation in 1553 she tried to overturn her father’s religious Reformation. This resulted in hundreds of Protestants being burnt at the stake including four Protestant men in Mayfield. The society provides not just the organisation, security and safety of the yearly carnival in Mayfield but upholds a tradition that brings in many local people each year to watch this unique event as well as hundreds of people from outside. Our society like many societies is run by volunteers and is desperately in need of more help in order to keep this long tradition of Carnival alive for future (and current) generations. I know there are many people in the village who have mentioned to me that they are keen to help so please get in contact today. You do not have to give up entire evenings, or even be available on Carnival day to help as we are looking for volunteers to help out throughout the year in a number of roles as the society also runs fundraising quizzes, music events and bingo nights. Every Christmas, a free Christmas lunch is run by the society for all Mayfield citizens over 65 years. If you feel you could help in any way with any of the roles below, please telephone Jo Lee on 01435 872717 or email Simon at supporters@mayfieldbonfire.co.uk

Help required for the below roles and more. During the Year: Fundraising, help in any way that you feel could benefit the society. Help with catering. bingo/quiz/music evenings and the Christmas event for the over 60s. Help run the bar, social events and arrange restocking etc. Working Party Help, source torch sticks; help in making; transporting equipment; helping put together gazebos; preparing for events; setting up fencing; etc. Drivers required, for our charity quiz and bingo nights a number of the senior citizens attending require a lift to and back from the event. Field Space Required: Do you have some spare land where the society could store some of its equipment?

Carnival Night on September 16. Helping set up: This includes putting up parking cones, signage, fencing and barriers, helping unload torches, torch marshals, putting up spectator barriers, charity collectors, helping set up run bar/serve teas. The list goes on, there is something for everyone. If you are happy to take on a slightly bigger role then someone is needed to be in overall charge of: Torches and Banners, arranging distribution/collection/dipping etc. Road Signs and Barriers, arrange placement/collection etc. Barrels, arranging to be filled with water, liaise with Fire Brigade. Street Charity Collection, organise boxes/ collectors/ record amounts. Concessions, booking food vendors and organising. Cleaning up the following morning also very important. The above is only a selection of the jobs required especially on Carnival night. WALKERS: If you are interested in walking with the society, why not give it a go on September 16 just let us know and give it a try. Transport provided when we visit other society events and a good time is guaranteed. So please email me or phone Jo if you think you can help in any way and by doing this you will help the society continue and thrive in the future and the village keep one of its most famous traditions.

SLOW SHORT FILM FESTIVAL: Mayfield is hosting an international film festival this September. One hundred and fifty three films were submitted from round the world, and the 13 short-listed will be shown on Saturday, 9September 9. It is an all-day event beginning at 11am in the Memorial Hall.

These films represent the best of slow cinema, a vital genre that reacts against the speed and distraction of contemporary culture. Screenings will be supplemented by Q&As, talks and prize giving. Food and drink will be in abundance. Tickets can be bought from Burnetts Estate Agency in the High Street for a new price of £10. For more information, and a detailed programme, go to www.slowshortfilmfestival.com

AGE CONCERN: For people living in Heathfield, Broad Oak, Cross-in-Hand and Old Heathfield, the Age Concern shopping bus is on the road morning and afternoon. It will pick you up at your door and deliver you to Heathfield High Street every Thursday. You can do your shopping and then make your way to the Union Church’s Do Pop In where you will receive a warm welcome any time between 10am to 2pm. You can enjoy a cup of what you fancy, a snack or light lunch and a chat. Ring 01435 866960 to book a seat on the minibus.

