Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Update on last weekend’s Operation Blitz activity. On Friday, we patrolled areas around Uckfield and Heathfield, where previous anti-social behaviour had been reported. The only youths stopped were at Millennium Green in Heathfield. Names and addresses were recorded and bottles of beer confiscated. The group were asked to pick up their litter and given words of advice. On Saturday, we attended Goldsmiths in Crowborough. A small group of teenagers ran off when we arrived, leaving some litter behind. There was nothing to suggest they had been drinking or involved in anything criminal. When we arrived in Heathfield, another small group ran off from Tower Rec for no obvious reason. We did catch up with six youths at the skate park in Station Road. Some alcohol was poured away and the group were moved on. We also found a lot of empty alcohol bottles in Millennium Green, but no one was present.

CROSS IN HAND: Singing for Fun for Everyone, Cross in Hand Methodist Church continues on Monday at 2 pm. The church is located at the top of Firgrove Road. Car parking is available on the left hand side of the church. Favourite well known songs will be featured but please bring along songs and music for the group. Their will be time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. A small charge will be made to cover expenses.

ISENHURST SPAR PETROL STATION: Is now open I must say the interior of the shop is very welcoming. I note the owners have not addressed the queuing problem. I also note the station does man any more than two tills, results long queues as people who have filled up their cars must now wait while drivers unload baskets of shopping. There are more parking spaces, more customers and consequently more drivers attempting to leave the service station. I am concerned about the impact that traffic from the partly constructed new homes in Dad’s Hill will have on the Cross-in-Hand road and the junction with the A265. A nightmare if you wish to turn right into Cross-in-Hand. The traffic is often at a standstill, attempting to turn onto the B2102 which, itself, is blocked with parked vehicles and cars coming up from Waldron. What chaos our road systems are in. Why is there no over-arching plan to link public transport, road construction and housebuilding in a way which facilitates our ability to get from A to B, not frustrates it? What will happen when the new homes at the back of the former police station come on stream, I dread to think.

FIVE ASHES: Five Ashes Short Mat Bowls Club. The short mat club are returning to Five Ashes Village Hall on Tuesday for the new season. The members would be delighted to welcome anybody interested in playing. They play on Tuesday and Friday evenings from 7.30pm until 10pm and also play in the Wealden League. If you are interested either come along or contact the secretary Eileen Morris on 01825 762783 for more information.

MAYFIELD: Councillor Vacancy. The parish council needs to co-opt a councillor to represent the Ward of Mayfield. At the time of writing this article prior to publication there had been no applications received. If you are interested you should forward your CV to the office with a covering letter outlining why you think you would be a valued member of the parish council and any areas of expertise that you could offer. These would then be circulated to councillors for consideration. Prospective councillors will then be invited to attend a parish council meeting to introduce themselves and speak for a couple of minutes. A vote would then take place on the co-option.

PARISH COUNCIL GRANTS: Applications for grants for the 2018/19 financial year should be submitted to the Parish Clerk by September 30. Individual grants may be made available up to a maximum of £500. They must be match funded therefore applicants must cover at least 50 percent of the total project cost. Information on how to apply and the application form can be found in the Key Documents/Finance section on the parish council website at www.mayfieldfiveashes.org.uk. If you do not have internet access please contact the parish council office on 01435 873784 so a copy of the grants policy and application form can be forwarded to you.

HORAM: Years ago (when we were both a bit younger) Mrs PP used to go to a Lotte Berk conditioning class in London. I remember her saying it was tough but effective, most of her fellow ‘trainees’ were professional dancers and she said she fell well below the standards most of them thought of as normal. But as the movements were based on classical ballet, she found them enjoyable and helpful and a lot more useful than some exercise groups where puffing with exhaustion is more the norm. Now there is a Studio Lotte Berk in Dallington. It aims to ‘transform your body’ and is aimed at all ages, including whether you have just had, or are about to have a baby. There’s a luxury dance studio and plenty of gentle toning and stretching. Find out more: www.lotteberkdallington.co.uk

OAKLANDS COURT NURSING HOME: Lunch and Chat is on the first Wednesday of the month at Oaklands Court Nursing Home, Vines Cross Road, Horam. There’s a three course meal for £5 from noon. To book or ring out more ring 01435 813030.

EXTEND GENTLE MOVEMENT: Sessions of Extend, gentle movements to music exercise classes are held at the West End room between 2pm and 3pm on Thursdays. They cost £2.50 per person which includes tea and biscuits. Ring Jane on 01323 483529.

HORAM NATURAL THERAPY: Meditation Classes with Diana Savil. Classes are on the first and third Mondays of each month. 11am to 12pm £8 per session Please call Diana on 0748 2298997 or email diana@dianasavil.com for further details. Please book in advance as space is limited.

HORAM TENNIS: Late in the year I know, but I hear a lot of positive things about the Horam Tennis Club. Ed Goodacre is an Accredited LTA Level 4 Senior Coach and the Good4Tennis professional team offer all year round tennis coaching programmes for both juniors and adults at the Horam Tennis Club. A bit late for me but people say there is excellent play whatever age and standard of fitness you are. If you are interested in joining for matches, coaching or just social tennis visit www.horamtennis.co.uk

HORAM AND HADLOW DOWN: Make sure your pooches keep fit as the winter approaches by taking part in the Kit Wilson Trust for Animal Welfare’s sponsored dog walk on Sunday, September 24. You can choose your distance, there’s a three, four or seven mile walk across the beautiful Ashdown Forest. Register between 10am and 11am at the Pylons car park on the B2026 between King’s Standing car park and Duddleswell crossroads. There will be refreshments en rouote. Ring: 018256 830444 for sponsorship forms. In 1975 Katherine Wilson, (know as Kit, a well-known cat show judge) left a small legacy for the benefit of animals. From those modest beginnings, in 1986 an animal rescue centre was set up on land at Hadlow Down. To start with it took care of and re-homed pet animals such as cats and dogs but has since expanded and operates a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation service. They also care for animals which for various reasons do not have other homes, such as horses, donkeys, goats, birds and other small mammals.

