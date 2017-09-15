Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Last week’s Operation Blitz Nothing to report. Wealden Watch Dog Fouling. Wealden District Council’s current Dog Control Order, The Fouling of Land by Dogs Order 2013, is coming to an end shortly. The Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014 provides the council with powers to replace the 2013 Order with a Public Spaces Protection Order.

The council is therefore proposing to make a Public Spaces Protection Order covering the public land across Wealden. The requirements of the Order are the same as those in place currently. The signage, penalties and methods of dealing with the issue of dog fouling will not require alteration.

Please note dog walkers you have been warned.

CROSS IN HAND: Accident. I am sorry to report a fatal accident took place on Saturday evening on the A267 Cross in Hand. Please see the police appeal below. Just before 11.30pm on Saturday (September 9) a Mini Countryman travelling north and a Ford Ranger travelling south collided on the A267 at the junction with Meres Lane, just north of Cross-In-Hand, near Heathfield. The 55-year-old man driving the Ford and the 48-year-old woman who was his passenger, both from Heathfield, died at the scene. The Mini driver, an 18-year-old man from Heathfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. His passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Newick, was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries. Sergeant Huw Watts of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said; Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Edenberry. If anyone has any dash cam footage or CCTV relating to this incident, we would be particularly interested to hear from them. We are seeking all witnesses to the collision and any incidents leading up to it, especially the driver of a minibus seen near the area after the collision occurred.

ELECTRIC BLANKET TESTING: Heathfield Community Fire Station Tuesday September 26 2pm to 4pm. Bring your electric blanket along for a free safety check at this event. If you are unable to attend, have you asked a family member, friend, carer or neighbour if they are able to bring your electric blanket along for you? When choosing your electric blanket, you should buy it from a reliable source. Check that it has a UK safety standard mark. This is a symbol that means the blanket has been independently tested and meets the latest UK and European safety standards. Before you use your blanket, make sure that it, or its power cable, doesn’t show any of the following danger signs: Scorch marks or discolouration areas are visible on the fabric of the blanket; wires are visible or poking through the fabric; fabric is frayed or worn; there is damage to the power cable between the plug and the blanket’s control mechanism or between the control and the blanket; the control makes a buzzing sound when switched on or gives off a scorching smell; the blanket’s connector, where the electrical cable plugs into the blanket, is damaged or over-heating. If you are in any doubt about your blanket, contact the manufacturer before you use it to make sure that it is safe. It may need to be replaced.

Storing your electric blanket. Even when your blanket is not in use, you can leave it on the bed all year round or place it flat on a spare bed. If you put the blanket away, it should be stored as the manufacturer recommends or as follows: Loosely fold or roll it in a towel or plastic bag and store the blanket in a cool dry place; let the blanket cool down before folding; don’t use any moth-proofing chemicals; don’t place heavy items on top of the blanket while it is being stored. Here are some further safety tips. Always buy new when choosing an electric blanket, never buy second-hand blankets, they may not be safe and you can’t be sure they meet current safety requirements. Always read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions before use. Examine your blanket regularly for signs of wear or damage. Never use an electric underblanket as an overblanket (or vice versa). Don’t use the blanket while it’s still folded or creased. Don’t use a hot water bottle at the same time as using your electric blanket. Don’t touch the blanket if you have wet hands or feet, and never use the blanket if it’s wet or damp. Don’t insert or use pins to hold the blanket in place on the bed.

HORAM: Coop Local Store (Refurbishment Old Horam Inn). Speaking to a very helpful builder when I enquired on the progress at the redevelopment of the Old Horam Inn site, it appears the handover of the site to the Co op will take place in four weeks time. The fit out of the store will take a further four weeks. I was also informed above the store on the first floor there will be three single bedroomed flats and one double bedroom flat will be constructed. All the flats will be quite spacious they assure me. I do hope the new store will have minimal effect on the local shops. I appeal to all the residents to please keep supporting their local businesses.

Horam & Heathfield Flower Club: presents a floral evening - a demonstration by Sophie Beaney entitled’ Let the Music Play’ at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane , Heathfield on Thursday 12th October 2017. - Visitors welcome £5 Sales table, raffle and refreshments. Tel. 01435 408605. This club is non profit making

JUMBLE SALE: Horam Community Pre School Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday September 23 at the Horam Village Hall 2pm to 4pm. Entrance 50p. Refreshments will be available. For further details please contact 01435 812192.

MEET THE VICAR: Anytime between 2pm and 4pm on Mondays in September at Wessons Café. Drop in and have an informal chat over a mug of coffee or tea with the vicar of Christ Church Horam

BLACKBOYS: Bikeability Blackboys Primary School. Keen cyclists who attend Blackboys Primary School can take part in Bikeability sessions at the school from September 23 to 29. The aim of the scheme is to gain practical skills and to ensure young riders can keep safe on today’s busy roads. There are three levels to Bikeability and all of them have one principal aim - riding safely and sensibly, bearing in mind the road and traffic conditions at the time. Thankfully we do have a few cycle paths around the area, but there are probably not enough. If youngsters do cycle to school, that ensures a little traffic stays off the roads. But I have to confess I would not like to tangle with some of the drivers who speed up the B2012. Let’s hope the youngsters get some good, calm advice and mums and dads can help them act on it.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Wealden Police Donate £500 for Skatepark. Wealden Police has donated £500 to Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council to help with the renovation of the skatepark. A group of about 25 youths approached the council with a plan to extend the park. Since the initial plan they have been awarded a lottery grant of £10,000 and raised £5,000 by themselves. Chief Inspector Emma Brice presented the cheque to the group, who hope the development will provide a higher standard of skating equipment. CI Brice said: ‘It is great to help out young people and help provide a fun and active environment for them to be out in.’ The donation comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold. Ian Parker, a parish councillor said: ‘This development is a great example of what young people can achieve with hard word and positive attitude. ‘We are really grateful for the money from Wealden Police and we hope the park will provide a safe and fun environment for the children in the area.’

WATERYARD NEWS: Mayfield Community Play Proposal. Members of Wateryard Theatre Group, Mayfield Phoenix Players and other local partners are exploring the feasibility of putting on a community play in Mayfield in 2018. To have fun; celebrate local history and culture; and build better relationships between members of the community of all ages.Taking a long view of history. Maybe the 100th anniversary of the end of First World War, but focusing on what happened next in Mayfield. What had changed? How did the returning soldiers and their families and friends cope? Was there help for heroes? Everyone in the village will be invited to take part. A professional writer and director will be commissioned. As well as actors a large production team will be needed for example, for research and writing, publicity, sets, props and costumes, ticket sales and front of house. A steering group will be set up to make the project a success. The venue could be indoors (eg a church, village or school hall), outdoors (e.g. marquee on Court Meadow or in school grounds) or pageant style with the audience progressing between different sites. Five performances (Tuesday to Saturday) in Summer (June to July) or autumn (October to November) 2018. It will take between nine months and one year to develop (three to four months research and writing; plus six to eight months rehearsals). A budget with fund raising locally and through applying for grants. All Mayfield’s groups and societies will be invited to get involved. We also aim to learn from local people who have experience of putting on community plays.

MAYFIELD SCHOOL: A former student at Mayfield School has gone into the very smart underwear business. Alice Holden and a friend she met at university have started a firm called Attollo - proving a good education can lead to smart entrepreneurship and not just dedicate you to teaching, law or medicine. The pair are doing brilliantly, according to Mayfield’s information team and the school is very proud of Alice. The bras and knickers (please excuse me, delicate-minded Parish Pump readers) are made from quality European lace and they fulfil what Alice describes as a niche market, ie, bras for ladies who are a little more generously endowed. Attollo is the new name in lingerie, that specifically helps to shape and flatter D+ women with cup size 28D-34GG women. Lauched on September 1, the company, founded by D+ friends Alice Holden and Fleurette Mulcahy, will be offering a fabulous range of mix and match bras and knickers, available online from attollolingerie.com. Fleurette and Alice met at King’s College London, where they were studying Geography. They instantly recognised not only kindred spirits, but also their mutual vital statistics and realised that they personally represented a niche lingerie market that was almost completely neglected.

FILM ON FRIDAY: Mayfield’s film society begins its new season of nine monthly screenings of the best of world cinema on September 22 in the Memorial Hall. Doors and bar open at 8pm for 8.30pm. Full details are at www.filmonfriday.org or ring 01435 872165 to be sent a leaflet.

