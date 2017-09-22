Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Update on last weekend’s Operation Blitz activity. Last Friday officers patrolled a number of areas in Wealden where antisocial behaviour had previously been reported. 10 youths were stopped in Tower Rec, Heathfield. Although two ran off, the others were polite and engaged well with the officers. Polegate, Pevensey, Hailsham, Herstmonceux, Uckfield and Crowborough were also patrolled during the evening, but there were no reports of nuisance behaviour, quite possibly due to the horrible weather.

WEALDEN GRANTS: Wealden District Council Available Grants. Grants are available from Wealden District Council to help local groups and village organisations continue the valuable work they do for the community. Applications are being invited for Wealden’s Small and Capital Grant Schemes by November 30 so that awards can be made for the 2018/19 financial year. Service Level Agreements are also available for funding of up to three years. The Wealden Small Grant Scheme offers grants of between £500 to £3,000. The Wealden Capital Grants Scheme offers amounts between £1,000 to £10,000. ‘Last year we made awards totalling £20,000 through our Small Grants Scheme and £80,000 through our Capital Grants scheme to 31 local organisations providing a range of sports, activities and help to local communities,’ said Councillor Claire Dowling, Cabinet member for Public Health and Community Safety. ‘This money can really make a difference. If your organisation needs support, I urge you go to the Wealden website to see how we can help you. We have organised a series of pre-application advice sessions at Hailsham, Willingdon, Wadhurst and Crowborough to explain how to make the best use of this funding opportunity.

‘Grants have to be match funded, but this can be entirely ‘in-kind’ through volunteer time. This ensures we can help well-supported groups of limited financial means.’

The deadline for applications is November 30. Funds for Capital and Small Grants must be spent within the next financial year which runs from April 2018 to March 2019. This year Wealden supported Crowborough Festival Association, the Now! Charity, Ripe Village Stores and the Mayfield and Five Ashes Community Services (MAYFACS), to mention just a few. Wealden’s Capital Grants have paid for improvements to community buildings in Danehill, Jarvis Brook and Ninfield. They have also helped ensure sporting activities can continue at Uckfield, Forest Row and Hadlow Down. Look out for the sticker that says: Supported by Wealden District Council’s Community Grants. A limited number of 40 minute pre-application advice sessions for organisations which have not applied to the Council recently will take place at: Willingdon Thursday October 5 (am); Crowborough Monday October 9 (am) and Friday October 20 (pm); Hailsham Friday October 13 (am) and Tuesday October 31 (pm); Wadhurst Thursday November 2 (am) (NB: Disabled access is through the main hall). Sessions must be booked in advance and are to discuss a drafted application for your organisation. They must be pre-booked on 01323 443520 or email communitygrants@wealden.gov.uk. Organisations that cannot attend a session can submit a draft application form by November 15, and feedback will be given to help to strengthen the application, although it will not guarantee success. Guidance and notes are available for every strand of the scheme. Further questions can also be answered by contacting the funding support officer. A full list of what has been funded this year can be found by searching for grant funding on the Council’s website: http://www.wealden.gov.uk/ Wealden’s Partnerships and Funding Support Officer Michelle Gray also gives support to third sector organisations on: Sourcing relevant funding; Assistance with applications; Sustainable income advice; Signposting Advice. For further information please contact Cllr Claire Dowling, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Community Safety, Wealden District Council. Tel: 01892 750141 Email cllr.claire.dowling@wealden.gov.uk Michelle Gray, Partnerships and Funding Support Officer, Wealden District Council. Tel: 01323 443520 Email communitygrants@wealden.gov.uk

CROSS IN HAND: The names of the two people killed in last week’s two vehicle crash on the A267, Cross in Hand have been named by the police. I have been informed the two victims were from Pook Reed Lane. Our thoughts go to the families.

AIRCRAFT NOISE: It is becoming increasingly noticeable that the number of aircraft using Gatwick Airport during the night especially over Cross in Hand in the past months has increased significantly. I enclose a précised press release issued by Gatwick Area Conservation Campaign (GACC) in July 2017. The Government’s long-delayed decision on the night flight rules for the next five years has been published. GACC finds it disappointing that there is to be no reduction in the number of night flights. Brendon Sewill, GACC chairman, commented: ‘Many of our members want to see a total ban on all night flights at Gatwick, as has been promised for Heathrow, and we proposed that at least there should be a gradual reduction towards that target. It is alarming that there is to be no change in the number permitted in winter which (since the current quota is not fully used) could permit a 60 percent increase in the actual number of night flights in winter. GACC welcomes the reduction in the summer noise quotas(1) which will ensure no increase in noise during summer months. The environmental group had hoped for a reduction in noise levels at night(2), and is disappointed that the idea, floated by the Transport Department, of a gradual year-by-year reduction in noise quotas to put pressure on airlines to buy and use quieter aircraft has been abandoned - as a result of lobbying by the airlines. Sewill again: ‘It is wicked that the noise quota for the winter will also permit a 60 percent increase in noise levels at night in the winter. That appears to contradict the Government claim that the aim is to Limit or reduce the number of people significantly affected by aircraft noise at night…’ (3). It is noted that Gatwick has over twice as many night flights, and more noise than Heathrow, despite the low ambient noise levels at night in many rural areas around Gatwick – meaning that each night flight causes more disturbance than in an urban area. For more information, contact Brendon Sewill, GACC chairman. 01293 863 or 01293 862373.

HORAM: Quiz Night. A quiz night in aid of Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance is to be held at Horam Village Hall next month (October 6). The biannual event was last held in April and raised almost £600 for the air ambulance which relies almost entirely on public donations.

Players will again test their wits in 10 rounds of eight questions and a picture round on Friday, October 6, at 7.30pm. The £6-per-head entry fee includes food but players should bring their own drinks, and there will also be a raffle. To book a team of four to six players, call organiser Trevor Cornford on 01435 812898.

REIKI: People are invited to go to a free talk at the Horam Natural /Therapy Centre on Thursday, October 5 from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. The subject is Reiki, how it works and how it can help people. Diana Savil says Reiki healing has been around for about 100 years and is now known worldwide. Many people find it effective, she says, and keep returning for more. Go to Diana’s talk and find out what Reiki can do and how it can help. It’s described as a gentle, healing energy that can address physical, mental and emotional conditions. The range of symptoms that it can assist include headaches, digestive disorders, muscle and joint pains, stress, skin conditions and more.

Diana has worked as a Reiki practitioner for 16 years and has been a Reiki Master (teacher) for 10. Space is limited to book in advance on: 07482 298997 or email: diana@dianasavil.com

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Mrs PP has recently become obsessed with pinning down any piece of ‘brown’ furniture that has outlived its sell-by date and painting it with a ‘distressed’ finish, using chalk paint. Needless to say, I find it quite hard to find my way round the house now. But there are some great finds at the Hospice in the Weald furniture shop at Five Ashes. She came home with a sea painting (£5) and has transformed it by upcycling the pine frame. They are a wonder for occasional chairs, bookshelves, corner units, bits and pieces. I know someone who re-furnished his home with some clever buys, but like most second hand or charity shops, you have to call in regularly and probably find something worth buying every fifth visit. I think we now have enough. Perhaps we will start donating back now?

BLACKBOYS: Look out for a busy autumn of events at Blackboys Inn between now and Christmas. On October 31 there will be plenty of things to be scared of as Halloween comes to the village. National Sausage Week follows until November 6 and then there’s the pub’s famous fin, feather and fur tasting menu on November 23. Christmas starts for real from December 1 with the pub’s Christmas party menu. Up and coming events: Halloween October 31; National Sausage Week October 31 to November 6; Fin, Feather and Fur Tasting Menu November 23; Christmas Party Menu available December 1 to 24.

