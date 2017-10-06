Horam & Vines Cross

OPERATION BLITZ: I’ve been including Neighbourhood Watch, Operation Blitz and Wealden Reports in my weekly column. In numerous editions I have encouraged readers to sign up to receive Operation Blitz emails direct into their own inbox. I enclose a message from Gareth Hollister Sussex police taken from last week’s Operation Blitz report. We’ve recently had a significant increase in Op Blitz members, which is great to see. Please encourage people to join the scheme, especially if they’re suffering from anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhoods. All they need to do is email: gareth.hollister@sussex.pnn.police.uk with their name and address (including postcode) and I’ll sign them up. Thanks for your support. Hopefully this column had some input to the significant increase in members. Many thanks to all the readers who have signed up. Suffice to say there were no Operation Blitz incidents to report last week.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Crime summary. Between 1.30pm and 4.30pm on September 20, an iPhone, wallet, sunglasses and cash were stolen from a vehicle in Leeds Lane, Five Ashes. (Ref 1082:20/09/17) Between September 16 and 21, fishing equipment was stolen from a property in Little London Road, Horam. Two Tony Fordham custom built carp rods, three Fox electronic bite alarms and two Shimano Baitrunner reels where amongst the items stolen. (Ref 0790:25/09/17). Between 2am and 6am on September 26, tools were stolen from a vehicle in Bridge Close, Horam. A Mega electric alarm tester, Makita drill and Makita impact driver were taken. (Ref 0506:26/09/17). At approximately 9.30am on September 27, items were stolen from an insecure works vehicle parked in Gun Road, Blackboys. The items taken were a Makita battery drill, Hitachi drill, Makita radio and a Wickes chop saw. (Ref 1124:27/09/17). Help us keep Sussex safe. If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided.

DRUG AWARENESS POSTERS: Sussex Police is launching a new hard-hitting campaign to expose the truth behind the UK’s drug industry. It aims to highlight the impact drugs can have on the user, but also the wider impact they can have on society. The campaign uses striking imagery to portray fundamental stages or journey of drug supply chains including the production process, how drugs are trafficked and then supplied or dealt and the consequences for those who are caught in possession of them. The four posters will be visible in universities and colleges across the county and they show the different stages involved with the UK’s drug supply chain. One poster highlights the dirty conditions drugs are often produced in, another shows just one of the ways drugs are smuggled into and around the country, the third highlights how vulnerable people are pressured into selling drugs and the fourth shows the travel restrictions people are subjected to if they have a criminal record for drugs. Detective Chief Inspector Till Sanderson said: ‘We hope the campaign will make people think more carefully about where their drugs have come from and the consequences, not only for them if they are caught carrying them, but for others who may be caught up in the production and supply process. ‘Many who use illegal substances recreationally feel they should be able to do so without persecution and that their actions have little or no impact on others. Unfortunately, this is simply not the case and many vulnerable individuals fall victim to a variety of different crimes when involved with the supply chain. ‘Some drug users will also be unaware of the potency and additives in the drugs they ingest and therefore making each use a gamble of their health. ‘This initial phase of the campaign will be aimed predominantly at students who are starting at university or heading back after the summer break. For some, this will be their first time living away from home and they’ll be exposed to new opportunities and experiences. We want to ensure they have as much information as possible before making any decisions.’

The campaign has been funded by money forfeited from convicted drug dealers on sentencing at court under the Police Property Act Fund. It sits alongside a wider scheme of work in which Sussex Police is continuing to target drug traffickers operating in our communities. To read more about the truth behind the UK’s drug industry follow us on social media. For friendly, confidential drugs advice visit TalkToFrank.com.

WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: Do you share platinum wedding anniversary date with the Queen?Did you, or someone you know, get married in 1947, the same year as The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh? If so it means you will be celebrating your platinum wedding anniversary, 70 years of marriage, during 2017. The royal couple celebrate theirs on November 20. Wealden Council plans mark the occasion by celebrating the special anniversary of local couples. Chairman, Cllr Chris Hardy said: ‘Seventy years of marriage is a wonderful achievement of love and commitment. It is certainly worthy of recognition. Whilst we can’t manage something as grand as a royal occasion I would like the opportunity to visit and congratulate our platinum couples on behalf of Wealden.’

If you, or someone you know, is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary any time during 2017 and would like to be part of the Wealden celebration please contact Amy Evans, PA to the chairman of Wealden Council, by emailing committee.services@wealden.gov.uk, or phoning 01892 602720.

AIRCRAFT NOISE: As reported in my September 22 column regarding the noise from night time aircraft flying into Gatwick airport, I have had a number of requests to reissue the contact details of the GACC. The details are as follows. For more information, contact: Brendon Sewill, GACC chairman. 01293 863 or 01293 862373.

CROSS IN HAND: Every Thursday. For residents of Cross-In-Hand, the Age Concern Heathfield Shopping Bus is on the road, morning and afternoon. It will pick you (and your trolley) up at your door and deliver you to where you wish to go in Heathfield High Street. You may like to do your shopping and then make your way to the Union Church’s ‘Do Pop Inn’ where you will receive a warm welcome any time between 10am and 3.30pm. You can enjoy a cup of what you fancy, a snack or light lunch and a chat. Ring 01435 866960 to book a seat on the minibus.

CROSS IN HAND PRIMARY SCHOOL: This is for all those people who were taught to write at school and wondered why it appears that proper handwriting is no longer taught. Well it is, at Cross-in-Hand school at any rate. The head teacher said: ‘Handwriting is a very important element of school life, and the associated skills need to be taught carefully. We have adopted the Letter-Join strategy for handwriting across the entire school and cursive script will be taught to everyone. We would love you to encourage your children to practise using the new letter formation.’ All the details about this initiative, and lots more - particularly about achievements towards the end of the summer term and during the holidays, can be found on the school website. It is great to see the school are taking parking issues very seriously especially outside the school entrance in Sheepsetting Lane. Prominent banners are displayed on the school fencing and two A boards are located at strategic points outside the school. Well done.

AMENITIES SOCIETY: Cross in Hand Amenities Society. This organisation has members who clearly get on with the tough work, rather than just talk about it. There has been a lot of work carried out in Darch’s Wood (the woodland behind St Barthomomew’s Church) and we are happy to report their progress. You can find more on their Facebook page. The final part of the path between the church and the pond was laid with road plannings on September 13, and the rutted sections were all tidied up to provide a firm and level path the entire length of the main path. The bottom of path from the red bridge to Back Lane, the muddiest bit, has been laid, and, weather permitting the rest of the path will be laid week commencing 18th September. We will then have a solid path on one of the routes from the kissing gate on Back Lane down to the pond.

DARCH’S WOOD WORKING PARTY: October 7. Are you interested in helping us maintain and improve Darch’s Wood? They are planning to lay some road plannings on a short stretch of path tomorrow, Saturday, between 2pm and 4pm. Email cihamsoc@gmail.com or contact one of their Committee members if you can help.

HORAM: Little London Road Hand Car Wash. I have wondered of late why the above hand car wash is so popular. Regular users of the car wash tell me it is the best for miles around and prices are very competitive. Prices start from £3.99 for a wash and go and up to £10 for a 4x4. The operators run a loyalty scheme - buy five car washes and get the sixth free. Telephone: 0745 955 8869 for further details and opening hours.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Mayfield Pre -School. Jumble Sale Saturday October 14, 10am to noon. Entry fee 50p, Mayfield Memorial Hall. Please drop donations at the pre-school from October 2 or before 10am at the hall on the day of the event. Saturday December 9, 1pm to 5pm, Mayfield Pre-School Christmas Party in Mayfield Memorial Hall.

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Open Day Wednesday October 25, the Wednesday of half term, is your last opportunity to visit the windmill this year. It will be open from 2pm to 5pm, and parking nearby will be indicated. There will be a series of Open Days next year and they hope to be able to send out some information about this and other matters towards the end of the year. They would like to thank those who have visited this year, and look forward to welcoming you again, and others on their first visit. They have guide volunteers to show you around the mill. There is a small collection of artefacts plus information in the roundhouse, and quern for the children to mill flour themselves before returning home to do some baking. Home-made cakes and hot and cold drinks are available too. The visits are free, though there are a few donation boxes around.

MAYFIELD SCHOOLS: The Aspire Federation Mayfield & Five Ashes CEP Schools. A vacancy has arisen for a Clerk to the Governing Body. The Clerk to the Governing Body must: Attend meetings of the governing body and ensure that minutes of the proceedings are produced. Maintain a register of members of the governing body and associate members and report any vacancies to the governing body. Perform such other tasks as may be determined by the governing body. Essentially these tasks refer to providing effective administrative support, procedural and legislative advice to the Governing Body, for which training is provided. It can be a demanding job but also very rewarding, giving an in-depth insight into how a modern primary school functions. There is a remuneration associated with the job. If you are interested and would like to learn more, please contact David Robson, Chair of the Aspire Federation Governing Body, in the first instance through Mayfield CEP school office (873185) or Five Ashes CEP school office (01825 830395).

BUS SERVICES: 251/252 Bus Service. Heathfield – Rotherfield, Mayfield - Tunbridge Wells. ESCC has forwarded information on changes to the timetable changes for this bus service which are summarised as: Journeys from Tunbridge Wells on Mondays to Saturdays are generally given reduced time to complete their journeys. Most journeys headed to Heathfield depart between 1 and 5 minutes earlier and certain journeys serve stops up to 9 minutes earlier than previously. Due to poor use, the 5.35pm route 251 from Heathfield and the 8.40pm route 252 from Tunbridge Wells will no longer run. There are no changes to the Sunday and Bank Holiday service or to the Mayfield - Crowborough Service on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. To see the revised timetable, visit the stagecoach website at: https://www.stagecoach bus.com/timetables and enter the bus number of either 251 or 252.

MAYFIELD CATTERY: They are so happy to be celebrating their second anniversary. They would like to thank all of existing customers for their loyalty and support over the last couple of years. They have built up a lovely client base and see them as extended cat family. They look forward to meeting more of you very soon. They send best wishes from the whole team. Not only do they board cats they also board other small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters. Contact www.mayfieldcattery.co.uk Telephone 01435 873833

MOBILE BANKING: Nat West Mobile Banking weekly Mondays at 1.15pm, Mayfield Memorial Hall, Court Meadow, Tunbridge Wells Rd. Look for the NatWest van parked in the car park behind the Memorial Hall

BLACKBOYS: Spiders. Does it work? A few years ago Mrs PP read that placing conkers strategically around the house deters spiders. After finding a particularly large, furry one in the bath (it was so big its legs stuck out from the glass I placed over it before taking it out to the woodpile) she started collecting them from the laden branches of the chestnut trees at Blackboys. Everywhere you go there is a conker on window sills, in the bathroom, kitchen, but old wives tale maybe, but we haven’t had an intruder since.