Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: Operation Blitz. Update on last weekend’s Operation Blitz activity. It was pleasing to see. No incidents were reported in the Heathfield and the local surrounding areas. Your Op Blitz team were out last weekend, patrolling identified locations where anti-social behaviour has previously been reported. We received no calls on the Op Blitz phone and only a couple of calls through to our contact centre. Early evening on Friday, some children were reported to be on the roof of the pavilion in Maresfield, although they got down and dispersed during the call. On Saturday, a young man was reported shouting and swearing outside McDonalds in Uckfield at around 8pm. The Op Blitz team attended, but the male had gone. Further action is being taken against the person, who is known to officers. At 8.20pm we received a prank call from Croft Road in Crowborough, where the caller reported someone had been stabbed. When units attended, a group of youths behind Waitrose laughed and ran off. We’re continuing to have problems with large groups of teenagers in Crowborough, who are still being supplied with alcohol. If you have teenage children in the area, please ensure they’re not part of this group. Finally, at 9.10pm the team attended the back of Waitrose in Uckfield, after a report of youths acting suspiciously. They had all left prior to our arrival.

WEALDEN: Job Vacancy Apprenticeships at Wealden District Council. £6,762 (plus transport allowance £2,000) per annum. Temporary for 13 months from Jan 2018, 37 hours per week at the Council Offices, Hailsham. Are you interested in a career in local government? Would you like to acquire business skills and earn a salary while studying for a recognised qualification? We have opportunities for up to 4 motivated individuals to undertake an Apprenticeship with Wealden District Council, learning and training alongside experienced staff. You will have a supervisor in the workplace to support you and undertake qualifications with our training provider, Sussex Skills Solutions, which is a joint venture between Sussex Downs College and Sussex Coast College Hastings. You will shadow, learn from and provide administrative support to a team of officers within the Council. There are opportunities available to begin your apprenticeship in one of the following four service areas: Housing – Property Services; Audit and Investigations; Digital Services; Business/Finance Services includes HR, Legal and Elections. We welcome applications from anyone living in the local area that is over 16 and not in full time education. You must be able to complete qualifications at Level 2 and meet the essential criteria as set out in the Person Specification. We offer an excellent package, including an employee benefit scheme offering a range of discounts, discounted leisure centre membership, flexitime, salary sacrifice schemes and career average pension scheme.

Wealden District Council is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adults, and expects all employees and volunteers to share this commitment. Post number APP2017 Closing date Wednesday, October 25. Assessment date Wednesday, November 8. Interviews will be held between Tuesday and Thursday, November 14 and 16. If you are unable to apply online, please contact Katie Parris, Employer and Recruitment Advisor, Katie.parris@sussexdowns.ac.uk or by telephone 030 300 39871. Please ensure you quote the relevant post number.

CROSS IN HAND: Quiz Night plus raffle on behalf of Demelza Saturday October 28 at 7pm, Heathfield Community Centre. £7 per person. Maximum six persons per team. Prize for winning team. Includes jacket potatoes with assorted toppings For further information please contact Rebecca 07595 048102 or rebecca.lealan@santander.co.uk to book a place.

NEW FITNESS CENTRE: The Sweat Box. We will be holding a launch party for The Sweat Box on October 29 between 1pm and 3pm and anyone is welcome. Venue Homestalls, New Pond Hill, Cross in Hand. We will be running all kinds of fitness classes from October 30 and our website will be www.thesweatbox.co.uk For further details contact laura_skinner90@hotmail.co.uk

FACING CANCER TOGETHER: I thought I must include this wonderful support group in my column. I enclose an email from Pamela Birss. ‘I don’t know if it would be of interest but I run a lovely support group for women who have been diagnosed with cancer and women who are supporting someone with cancer called Facing Cancer Together Heathfield. I started the group in January 2016 after my own experience of breast cancer in 2014/15 aged 42 after finding that there was no support in this area.

‘We have had around 50 women come in the two years we have been running who have a wide variety of cancer diagnoses and a wide age range too from 20’s to 70’s. Women come from all over the area, Uckfield, Crowborough, Hailsham, Eastbourne, Cross in Hand, Horam as well as Heathfield.

‘We meet fortnightly on a Tuesday and one Monday night a month at the Kings Church Heathfield. It’s a really lovely group where we have homemeade cake and refreshments and lots of chat, a few tears and lots of laughs. We have enjoyed an afternoon tea and meals out together too. New people often come along and say they were nervous about coming but are so glad that they did. As well as general support we are a great source for advice about treatment and information about services that are available that people (even professionals) don’t even know exist. There is so much to know and learn when you are diagnosed.

‘I feel strongly that although a cancer diagnosis is shattering to hear I want people to know that it does not necessarily mean the end, there is hope, there is effective treatment available and there is great support and services out there to help you get through it.’ For further information please contact Pamela on 01435865231.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Regular monthly outings by minibus. Next outing Monday October 30 to Sovereign Harbour. Contact Shirley Holland 07908 516875 to book your place. Help with community transport. We will always welcome new drivers. If you can offer to take someone to an event once a month or even more regularly, please get in touch with us. This very, small, but really helpful act could make a real difference to someone’s life. Contact Shirley Holland 07908 516875.

THE MIDDLE HOUSE LUNCHES: Are held, in the Middle House, High Street, Mayfield. They were originally started and organised by Age Concern, Mayfield and are a popular, subsidised monthly lunch club. The Middle House provides a two course lunch plus tea or coffee and they can accommodate up to around 40 people. Please contact our volunteer co-ordinator Ruth Daniells on 01435 865711 about 10 days before the date of the next lunch. She will take your name and telephone number. Attendees currently pay £6.50 collected, preferably in cash by Ruth at the meal. Anyone over the age of 60 years from the parish of Mayfield andFive Ashes is welcome. If you would like to attend, but cannot get to the Middle House, MAYFACS can help with transport. Get in touch with Ruth Daniells 01435 865711.

HORAM: Lest we Forget Horam Village Hall Etchingham Military and Aviation Preservation Group, Saturday October 28, 10am until 4pm. Exhibits will include uniforms, badges, medals, weapons, together with Homefront items, plus wartime and collectable vehicles. Further sideshows and sale of collectables. Refreshments will be available. Admission £4, accompanied children free.

MAY GARLAND: Now there’s no pub in the centre of Horam, we notice a lot of people are using The May Garland. The pub certainly seems to have had a great spruce up and there are always dozens of cars parked outside, a good sign of an inn that’s on the right track. On their website, they say ‘The May Garland Inn is a traditional family run inn with comfortable modern ensuite bedrooms which offers great bed and breakfast accommodation as well as serving great local food freshly cooked in our kitchen together with fine wines and great beer. We have loads of outdoor space including an enclosed children’s play area and a solid oak veranda. We have recently completed our new function room which is suitable for all sorts of events up to about 60 guests.’ Must pop in and take a look.

BLACKBOYS: Blackboys Inn. Now the evenings are getting darker we don’t mind being indoors with a raging fire and certainly a glass of Harvey’s Best in front of us. A good place to hunker down away from the storms is always the Blackboys Inn. Up and coming events there include something truly scary at Halloween, October 31; National Sausage Week, October 31 to November 6 (how many types of sausages can there be, I suppose we’d better go along and find out.) The pub’s famous fin, fur and feather tasting menu, comprising some of the wonderful fish and game that abounds close by is available from December 1 to 24. A nice break from turkey maybe? And there are, of course, wines to go with it all. Must remember to ask boss Jay Dunbar whether he and his incredible dad are planning another celebration of Burns Night again in 2018? The last one we attended was wonderful (what we can remember of it) and our future daughter-in-law (from Ayrshire) particularly enjoyed the rendering of Tam O’Shanter. How come they know all the words? It goes on for hours.

BLACKBOYS PRIMARY SCHOOL: Governors at Blackboys Primary School have just met for the first time this year. The school was delighted to welcome a new Staff Governor, Mrs West who was voted in by staff from across the Federation, the head teacher is sure she will be a fantastic addition to the group. As always discussion was wide ranging, but a particular focus was on our School Development Plan as the school commences year 2 of 3, tightening up objectives to ensure all the children have the best possible chance to thrive and be the best that they can be. They also discussed the SATS results from last year, congratulations to all those children who did so well and to all the staff who prepared them so well for their next school and set of challenges. Finally Safeguarding is always on the agenda and Governors were pleased to attend the full Federation training which took place last Friday during Inset Day. Governors also thank all the wonderful parents/carers who attended the annual Harvest Festival which took place at St Thomas á Becket, Framfield. With all contributions counted they raised £88.91 which will be sent to the Diocese of Chichester Harvest Appeal as well as an enormous amount of food donations which were split between, Food Bank and the Malthouse Trust. Thank you to all who contributed.