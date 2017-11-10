Horam & Vines Cross

OUR COMMUNITY HOSPITALS: Straying off my home turf for a moment, I just wanted to say a word of praise for the wonderful services we receive from our community hospitals. We have three, Uckfield, Crowborough and Lewes and we have had various treatments from all. And all were excellent. My most recent visit to Uckfield involved a switch from one department to another (done with utmost courtesy and kindness,) impeccable treatment from experienced practitioners and an atmosphere of cleanliness, calm and welcome. I cannot stress enough how vital these hospitals are and how lucky we are to have them. There are many other communities which are not so lucky, and while our large, general hospitals almost always provide first rate treatment, their size means an inevitable diminution of personal care and concern. Community hospitals rely on volunteers and their premises often sit on land which was contributed by local benefactors. Finances too are aided by Friends’ groups which often supply expensive diagnostic equipment. Long may they continue to do what they do, and do it so well. Thank you.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Mayfield Pre School. Help required people and businesses of Mayfield. Please can you help? Mayfield Pre-School are hosting a Pop Quiz on Friday December 1 at the Memorial Hall. We plan to have a raffle on the night. We would be very grateful if you can donate a prize, big or small, it all helps. The pre-school is a community run registered charity facility. We keep our fees as attractive as possible, so the pre-school is available to all in the community. For this reason we’re continuously organising events to raise funds. Other than some shared grants we receive no financial support from the council and very little from the Government, it’s not enough to provide the education and childcare we offer. If it wasn’t for the parents of the Pre-School, residents, local businesses and Mayfield Trusts/Parish we wouldn’t exist. We really do appreciate your support. Please contact Daniel. Pre-School Committee Chair Person.

PLEASE CLEAN UP AFTER YOUR DOG: There have been more complaints of increased amounts of dog excrement which is disappointing and a health concern as it can cause infections. This is a disregard of the rules, exercised by a minority that causes grief to all residents. So please bag it up. Once you’ve picked up after your dog please walk to a dog or litter bin or carry the bag home to dispose of it. This is not only for when walking along pavements but also applies to when using footpaths across the countryside. Please remember that neospora eggs are excreted by infected dogs in their faeces and are responsible for the highest percentage of all cattle abortions in the UK. Cattle become infected when they eat food or drink water contaminated with the eggs and they then have to be destroyed. Also please remember that dogs only have the right of way on official footpaths and do not have the right to run around the fields.

ROTHERFIELD SURGERY: As it is likely to impact a number of residents, the clerk to Rotherfield Parish Council has been in contact regarding the proposals for the closure of the Rotherfield Surgery with the care transferred to the Brook Health Centre at Jarvis Brook. The partners of Rotherfield Surgery have considered the challenges they have experienced in finding new partners for their General Medical Services contract decided that they are unable to continue to provide primary care services across two surgery sites. The site at The Brook, near Crowborough, offers more opportunities for expansion to accommodate the existing clinical and administrative workforce and consequently the partners have submitted an application to close the Rotherfield Surgery site. The date that they wish the closure to take effect from in their application form to the Primary Care Contracting Committee is 31 March 2018.

FLU JAB: Stay Well this winter, don’t forget your flu jab. Woodhill Surgery is pleased to advise that Flu vaccine appointments are now available. The injected flu vaccine is offered free of charge on the NHS to people who are at risk. The GPs greatly encourage eligible patients to book into one of our clinics so please call 873000. Flu is an unpredictable virus that can cause mild or unpleasant illness in most people. It can cause severe illness and even death among vulnerable groups including older people, pregnant women and people with an underlying health condition.

You are eligible to receive a free flu jab if you are 65 years of age or over; are pregnant; have certain medical conditions; are living in a long-stay residential care home or other long-stay care facility; receive a carer’s allowance, or you are the main carer for an elderly or disabled person whose welfare may be at risk if you fall ill. Front-line health and social care workers are also eligible to receive the flu vaccine. It is your employer’s responsibility to arrange and pay for this vaccine. If you’re pregnant, you’re advised to have the flu vaccine, regardless of the stage of pregnancy you’ve reached because there’s strong evidence to suggest pregnant women have an increased risk of developing complications if they get flu particularly in the later stages of pregnancy. It will help protect your baby as they will continue to have some immunity to flu for the first few months of their life. It’s safe to have the flu vaccine at any stage of pregnancy from conception onwards. Talk to your GP, midwife or pharmacist if you want more information.

Flu vaccine for children. The flu vaccine is free on the NHS for children over the age of six months with a long-term health condition; children aged two and three on 31 August 2017; children in reception class and school years one, two, three and four. Children eligible for the flu vaccine aged between two and 17 will usually have the flue vaccine nasal spray.

BLACKBOYS: Framfield School Christmas Fair December 2, noon to 2pm. Meet Father Christmas, Christmas gift stall, Elfridges shop for children, beverages, barrow of booze, chocolate tombola, bacon and sausage baps, face painting, mulled wine and mince pies, Christmas raffle. Adults 30p children free.

FILM NIGHT: Blackboys, Framfield and Palehouse Common Community. Tickets on sale for this very special film night on Monday at Uckfield Picture House. The three short films, produced by local film maker Richard Rimmer, are shot in well known local areas, running time approx 80 mins. Julie Brett, Demelza’s East Sussex Fundraiser states: ‘I’ve seen many of his films and they are absolutely hilarious, so this will be a great night out! 01825 723746’. Tickets £8 each. All proceeds to Demelza.

HORAM: Horam Community and Wealden Youth Choir. Sing a classical Christmas. Saturday December 16, 7.30pm. Christ Church, Horebeech Lane Horam. Come and listen to beautiful Christmas music sing by Horam Community Vox and Wealden Youth Choir. Songs to include, There is no Rose, Shepherds’ Farewell, Bethlehem Down and many more. Conducted by Tea Killick, piano Margaret Law. Proceeds to Wildlife A&E Rotherfield. Tickets £7, under 18s £3. Mulled wine and mince pies too.