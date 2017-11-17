Horam & Vines Cross

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: We are taking a smarter approach to the way we prevent, detect and tackle crime and local problems in your area. Since 2015 we have embarked on a transformational change programme. We have looked at every element of our local policing service, determining how we can manage more demand with fewer people and meet the new and emerging threats facing our communities. Our new local policing model holds on to areas of policing which are much valued and has transformed others to address the changing nature of crime and evolution of new crime types and threats for example child exploitation and terrorism. We have now launched our new Local Policing Model which sees teams working closely together to provide a flexible and resilient service within your community: Prevention Teams are accessible. Aim to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour by working with partners and targeting their patrols in areas where they can make a difference. Include PCSOs with enhanced skills, police officers and staff, including specialists working with young people in schools and colleges. Identify the best ways to solve problems, tackle repeat issues and reduce crime. Cover every neighbourhood in Sussex and can be contacted directly. Response Teams are there when needed in an emergency, available 24/7. Work proactively in vulnerable areas. Also attend non-emergency calls where a policing presence is needed. Investigations teams investigate professionally and effectively. Proactively pursue and manage offenders, using the latest technology and digital evidence techniques to catch criminals.

Support communities and victims, with each crime type investigated and each case considered individually according to the threat and harm caused. Through the Investigation and Resolution Centre resolve less serious incidents, which do not require a face to face visit, over the phone.

Local policing is at the heart of everything we do and is the foundation for keeping you, your families and the wider community safe. You can read Transformation 2025 our vision for policing to find out more.

News and appeals. We’ve had a number of tools stolen from work vans in Wealden over the past few weeks and are again encouraging owners to remove their tools overnight, where possible. Always make sure the vehicle is locked and secured, even when working close by. The majority of this type of crime is opportunistic, and occurs because tools have been left on view or the vehicle left insecure. It only takes 10 seconds for your valuable items to be stolen. Consider parking works vehicles with the rear doors positioned tightly up against a building, wall or fence, and in a well lit area. If parking your vehicle at home, it’s worth considering installing security lighting or even a CCTV system. For further advice on vehicle crimes, or other crime prevention, visit the ‘Advice’ section on the Sussex Police website.

Crime summary. Overnight, from Friday November 3 to Saturday November 4, there was an attempted break to a commercial van parked in Chestnut Drive, Polegate. (0223:04/11). Between 3pm on Thursday November 2 and 10pm on Saturday November 4, items in the Recreation Ground in The Street, Framfield, have been damaged. A picnic bench was forcefully removed from the ground and the seat had all the slats removed. Another bench and a plaque were also damaged. (0095:06/11). Overnight, between 7pm on Saturday November 4 to 9am on Sunday November 5, there was a break to a shed in Punnetts Towns, Heathfield. Garden machinery, including a petrol grinder, petrol strimmer and petrol hedge trimmer were stolen. Also taken was a DeWalt battery drill. (0722:05/11). Overnight, between 11pm on Sunday November 5 and 7am on Monday November 6, there was a break to a sign written van in Anderida Road, Willingdon. Over £4000 of power tools were stolen. (0194:06/11). Between 11.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday November 7, a 2004 plate white Vauxhall Combo works van was stolen in Piltdown, Uckfield. (0645:07/11). Between 11am and 1.30pm on Tuesday November 7, there was a burglary at a house in Pevensey Park Road, Westham. (0648:07/11). Between 1pm and 4pm on Tuesday November 7, jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Brown Jack Avenue, Polegate. (0917:07/11). During the day on Tuesday November 7, two properties in Sunstar Lane, Polegate were burgled. Jewellery and watches were stolen. (1084:07/11). Between 1pm and 5pm on Tuesday November 7, jewellery was taken during a burglary in Val Prinseps Road, Pevensey Bay. (1087:07/11). At around 10.45pm on Tuesday November 7 there was an attempted break to a garage in Ringles Cross, Uckfield. (1419:07/11). Between 6.30am and 11pm on Tuesday November 7, a blue and silver Mitsubishi L200 vehicle was stolen from Forge Road in Eridge Green. (1431:07/11). Overnight, between 5.30pm on Tuesday November 7 and 10am on Wednesday November 8, there was a break to a works van parked in Station Road, Heathfield. An orange and white Stihl petrol angle grinder and a blue Bosch breaker drill were stolen. (0349:08/11). Between 11:30am on Tuesday November 7 and 3.30pm on Wednesday November 8, a silver Stihl FS91R garden strimmer was stolen from a shed in Fairwarp, Uckfield. (0905:08/11). Between 4pm on Wednesday November 8 and 8am Thursday November 9, a silver Ifor Williams double horse trailer was stolen from Hackhurst Lane in Lower Dicker. (0405:09/11). Between 5pm and 7pm on Wednesday November 8, tools were stolen from a works van parked in Queens Road, Crowborough. A cordless DeWalt drill was amongst the items stolen. (0480:09/11). Overnight, between 11.30pm on Thursday November 9 and 7am on Friday November 10, a purse and car key were stolen from a house in Amberstone, Hailsham. Subsequently a ‘66 registration, black Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside the property. (0512:10/11). Help us keep Sussex safe. If you saw or heard anything, or have any information about any incident in this message please contact us online, email us at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number provided. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

ACTION FRAUD: Action Fraud (Action Fraud, Administrator, National). The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) has identified a number of reports where job seekers are being targeted by fraudsters trying to obtain personal and banking details from them, or requesting money to secure accommodation. Individuals registering with job seeking websites or searching for jobs on The Student Room website are being contacted by bogus recruitment companies/businesses asking them to complete application and interview forms which request personal details and banking details, as well as copies of identity documents. In some instances the applicant is invited along for interview, either in person or over the phone, to make the process look as legitimate as possible. This is impacting on students and graduates looking for work both in the UK and overseas. Some job seekers, as well as divulging personal details, have paid money to the fraudsters in order to secure a bogus rental property alongside the job offer. How to protect yourself: Check emails and documents from the recruiter for poor spelling and grammar, this is often a sign that fraudsters are at work. If visa fees are mentioned, ask the embassy representing the country where you believe you will be working how to obtain a visa and how much it costs. Check that the answers the potential employer or recruiter gave you are the same, if they’re not, it may be a sign of fraud. Carry out thorough research to confirm that the organisation offering you the job actually exists. If it does exist, contact the organisation directly using contact details obtained through your own research or their website to confirm the job offer is genuine. What to do if you’re a victim: If you think your bank details have been compromised or if you believe you have been defrauded contact your bank immediately. Stop all communication with the ‘agency’ but make a note of their details and report it to Action Fraud. Warn the operators of the job website you used that their site is being used by fraudsters. If you have been affected by this, or any other type of fraud, report it to Action Fraud by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

WEALDEN ALERTS: Overweight Bin Payments Be aware. Con men claiming overweight bin payments. We have had reports of con men operating in neighbouring local authorities of con men claiming to be employees of Kier, our waste and recycling contractor, and requesting Christmas tips and payments to empty overweight brown bins. Hoodie. The men have been operating in the Bexhill and Sidley area, which are also covered by the East Sussex Joint Waste Partnership, and are wearing high visibility tabards over ordinary clothing. Please email recycling@wealden.gov.uk if you have been approached. In cases were brown garden waste bins are overweight, we will ticket the bin. We do not approach residents requesting them for any additional money. The scam came to light when the Partnership’s own contractors visited the properties later in the day.

CROSS IN HAND: Isenhurst. Once again on November 11 there was a very bad three vehicle pile up. As I have previously reported there now seems to be a weekly accident at this very busy junction. I suppose until somebody is very badly injured or God forbid, killed, will anything be done.

FIREWORKS: It does seem a number of dogs were frightened by the very large firework displays in the area. Three dogs were reported missing or seen loose in the Cross in Hand area. Happily they were all reunited with their respective owners. Please can organisers of displays give the neighbourhood plenty of warning. I am quite prepared to mention warnings of intended displays.

PINE GARAGE: Looking at social media, this garage has a lot of very happy customers. I drive past the garage on a daily basis the workshop is always busy and plenty of vehicles awaiting repairs and servicing. Contact 01435 863278.

MAYFIELD AND FIVE ASHES: Shopping Evening. Skippers Hill School are hosting a shopping evening Monday, 7pm to 9pm. We have some fantastic local businesses taking part and would love for you to come along. There will be wine and nibbles.

TRUFFLES MAYFIELD: Are pleased to announce the opening of their new café serving a wide selection of hot and cold food. Opening Hours 8.30am to 4.30pm. Contact 01435 510936.

BREAK INN: Between November 11 and 13 a number of tools were stolen from a property in East Street. If you are offered any tools please contact the police.

HORAM: Wealden Crematorium Project. A number of signs have been posted on the site asking the public not to disturb the white pitfall traps placed at the foot of the low plastic fencing. The pitfall traps, which are monitored regularly, are there to collect rare Great Crested Newts which can then be relocated to a safe place away from the working area. Also in the next week or so, some further ground investigation work will be undertaken and consequently there may be some additional traffic accessing the site. Finally, as previously reported, we have been experiencing problems with vandalism and theft from the site and so if you or your neighbours should notice anyone deliberately damaging or interfering with anything then please let Wealden know.

BLACKBOYS: Framfield Recreation Ground. Following the receipt of the details of a tree survey, commissioned in line with the insurer’s regulations, every three years, work has been identified as being required for health and safety reasons as most of the trees in question have severe Ash Die-Back. Permission has been granted by Wealden District Council and the work will take place over two days, November 16 and 17. A programme of re-planting will be considered by the Trustees under the guidance of English Woodlands.

FRAMFIELD SCHOOL: Events in Aid of Framfield CEP School. 7pm tomorrow, Saturday, Quiz Night with fish and chips in Framfield Memorial Hall, in aid of Framfield CEP School. £10 to include food. Noon to 2pm on Saturday December 2, Christmas Fair, inside and outside Framfield Memorial Hall, in aid of Framfield CEP School. Crafts, games, books, sweets, Christmas barbecue and a visit from the man in the red hat guaranteed. Tickets for either available from the School Office.

BLACKBOYS INN: Events at the Blackboys Inn and Christmas Fare are now available. Contact 01825 890283.