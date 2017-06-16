KINGSTON WI: Report of the meeting held on June 1 at the Parish Hall by Helen Dudley.

Vicki Scott, the president, welcomed members to the June meeting and announced that nine members sent their apologies. Carol Taplin, the treasurer gave her report, stating that two members had re-joined making 48 in all, with the hope that we may soon reach the half century. Three members are unwell and we wish them a speedy recovery.

Kingston Activities include; Tap Dancing on Thursday June 22 at 7.30pm and a walk on Monday July 3 at 9.30am, meet at the end of The Street. Pilates is at the Parish Hall each Tuesday 2pm to 3pm; the craft group meets at the Pavilion each Friday 2pm to 4pm and the choir next meets in September 2017. For the Village Fete on July 1 a board went round for those willing to make cakes and help in the WI tent. Linda Douglas needs items from the 1950’s for a stall at the fete called History and Heritage. There is a walk around Brighton on Sunday September 24 with Geoffrey Mead with a minimum of 10 people and costing £7. Penny Crawley has the bulb leaflets, raffle tickets and forms for calendars £4.50 and diaries £4.60. Members who visited Kwik-Fit in April have their picture in the ESFWI magazine, page 8. Wivelsfield WI has invited two members to a strawberry tea on Monday June 19; Christopher Beaumont will speak about The Music of Patrick Moore. Wednesday October 11 at Staplecross Village Hall 10am to 4pm is hosting a speaker’s selection meeting.

After a short break the members enjoyed a talk about colours best suited to each individual, both male and female. Colours from white to black and shades of all colours in-between were divided into four groups entitled Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter. Each quarter had primary colours but, for example the reds differed according to whether they had more blue or yellow in them. The vast number of colours suited the colouring of a person, i.e. someone who was a Winter person seemed to benefit far more from the colours of that section whereas colours from another season did not flatter them at all. Two members had shades of green, pink and turquoise from different seasons draped under their neckline and immediately it could be seen which was more flattering. It was amazing how the right colour brightened their skin and hair tones. Winter was the only quarter that had Black and White in it, Autumn had richer oranges and browns. Our president looked better with an Olive green than a grass green, Autumn colours flattered her. It was a fascinating examination of colours and their effect on what we wear; even lipstick had a good/bad effect on our skin tone. Our next meeting is a Summer Soiree at 6.30pm on Thursday July 5 at the pavilion.

