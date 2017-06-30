CONCERT: An Evening with Catherine Rimer (cello) and Neil McLaren (flute). Join us at St Pancras Church, Kingston on Saturday July 22 at 7pm for an evening of music by JS Bach performed by Catherine Rimer and Neil McLaren. This promises to be an entertaining evening of solo compositions and duets from the master of Baroque, performed by two professional musicians. Tickets at £10 to include wine are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720), Linda Creswick (01273 471894), or Jennie Yates (01273 473264).

