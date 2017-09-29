Search

QUIZ NIGHT: Join us at St Pancras Church Kingston on Saturday October 14 at 7pm for our annual Quiz Night. This popular event is always great fun and excellent value for money, with fish supper and dessert included in the price (please supply your own drinks, cutlery and plates) with a prize for the winning team as well as Irish Bingo with prizes in the interval. Enter as a team or individually (in which case we will place you in a team). Tickets at £10 per person are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720), Linda Creswick (01273 471894) or Jennie Yates (01273 473264).