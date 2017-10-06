QUIZ NIGHT: Join us at Kingston Parish Hall on Saturday October 14 at 7pm for our annual Quiz Night. This popular event is always great fun and excellent value for money, with fish supper and dessert included in the price (please supply your own drinks, cutlery, and plates), with a prize for the winning team as well as Irish Bingo with prizes in the interval. Enter as a team or individually (in which case we will place you in a team). Tickets at £10 per person are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720), Linda Creswick (01273 471894), or Jennie Yates (01273 473264).

KINGSTON WI: Report of the meeting held on September 7 at the Parish Hall by Helen Dudley.

The evening started with a drink, and members chatting with friends. After announcing six apologies the treasurer, Carol Taplin, gave her report of our finances, all’s well, we are in credit.

Tap dancing on second and fourth Thursday each month at 7.30pm and Pilates every Tuesday 2pm to 3pm both in the Parish Hall; Craft group meets Fridays 2pm to 4pm at the Pavilion; Singing every Friday 4.30pm at Peggy Nicholson’s. Donations are requested for the charity ‘Boxes for Hope’ organised by Brenda Neller and Jan Sumner. A speakers’ selection meeting is at Staplecross Village Hall on October 11, if members wish to apply. Members were asked to make preserves for a Christmas Fair on November 18 at the Parish Hall; Beverley Wakeford Brown has the jars. Barcombe is having a carol service on December 14. More details next month.

Footsteps of a Charity Doctor by Dr Colin Tourle. For over 50 years Dr Tourle worked as a GP all over the world. At Norway House, in winter, in northern Canada a Cree Indian woman was due to give birth to her second child, a breech delivery which required hospital treatment. The plane took off at 7pm; half an hour later she needed to push. Unable to land, the doctor had to get into the rear and manoeuvring the baby by hand, he managed to deliver all but the head which meant the baby could barely breathe. He had six to seven minutes to release the head. At last success; a girl. Mother and baby stayed in hospital for two weeks, she was born in the sky so her name? Angel. He worked in Zambia with the Flying Doctor service attending patients once a week in the bush. In 1990 he went to Romania organised by Anita Roddick of the Body Shop. The orphanages were very grim, cold and squalid with hundreds of ill-kempt children from babies to teenagers many suffering from eye problems. Then to Albania which was worse than Romania. In the guerrilla struggle in East Timor, Colin was with UNICEF treating cholera and malaria in children. He was also involved with refugees in Kosovo after the Serb invasion, religious intolerance was rife. In Brazil he flew from Rio to Belem, by boat then canoe up the Amazon. A ten day old baby had an infected ear lobe after being pierced with a porcupine quill. No antibiotics except penicillin three years out of date, which was ground up and injected. The baby slept. Next day he improved and gradually got better. In Burma and Thailand many had lost legs due to land mines; after the Haiti earthquake he, as the only GP, cared for children. He assisted eye surgeons doing 45,000 cataract operations in Ethiopia. In Aceh, Indonesia, after the Boxing Day tsunami he helped treat survivors. In Lebanon he helped treat children and women refugees on the Syrian/Lebanon border where there was a lot of Post-Traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and sleep problems. A truly Global GP who recently received an MBE for his 50 years of service abroad.