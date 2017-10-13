QUIZ NIGHT: Join us at Kingston Parish Hall tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm for our annual Quiz Night. This popular event is always great fun and excellent value for money, with fish supper and dessert included in the price (please supply your own drinks, cutlery, and plates), with a prize for the winning team as well as Irish Bingo with prizes in the interval. Enter as a team or individually (in which case we will place you in a team). Tickets at £10 per person are available from Brenda Neller (01273 472720), Linda Creswick (01273 471894), or Jennie Yates (01273 473264).

KINGSTON WI: Report of the meeting held on October 5 at the Parish Hall, by Helen Dudley. Apologies came from several members and the treasurer, Carol Taplin, read her financial report which was good. Preparations began for the Christmas party on December 8. Kingston activities include each month: Pilates every Tuesday 2pm to 3pm at the parish hall; tap dancing, every second and fourth Thursday at the parish hall 7.30pm; the Book Club every third Thursday at 8pm, check with Barbara for the venue; craft Club at the Pavilion every Friday 2pm to 4pm; Choir every Friday at 4.30pm at Peggy Nicholson’s.

We had an update on Diane Arlett and Lynne Tunley who have recently been unwell. Items or money can be donated for the Boxes for Hope charity, organised by Brenda Neller, and preserves are requested for the Winter Fayre in November; please contact Beverley Wakeford-Brown. Ann Chance gave a talk entitled Saddle Sore in Montana. She was dressed appropriately in Jeans, a cowboy hat, boots with spurs and a red bandana. She had dreamed of going on a cattle drive since she was eight years old, but needed to update her riding skills. Having ridden as a child she was rusty; the cattle drive was in seven months’ time, and she was already 64. She learned to trot, canter, and described hilariously how to dismount with the help of two instructors. Next was how to gallop and stop which again made everyone laugh. The bandanna is very important, pulled over the nose and mouth it avoids breathing in dust and prevents sunburn. The hat brim protects the nose, ears, neck and face from the sun and the stampede strap saves the hat being lost when riding fast. Now she was ready and flew off to Montana, USA. She was introduced to the other ‘dreamers’ and each was given a horse; hers was aptly named Houdini, as he was never where she had left him. Instructions were given about all aspects of being a wrangler, including changing the direction of stampeding cattle. Her accommodation was a tent, breakfast was a huge meal as you never knew when you might eat again; she ate baked beans, sang songs to a guitar and sat beneath a sky full of shooting stars. She was inspected for ticks in a sleeping bag, another funny episode. The animals have them and they can lead to Lyme’s disease, best avoided. Washing was done very fast and only to the parts that showed. The herd consisted of 250 cattle, which was followed by the chuck wagon and at the rear was the drag, which was very dusty. Once as drag she took ages to find a loose calf; that day she was 8 hours in the saddle. She changed her horse to one that did as he was told called Cherokee. However, he once almost unseated her when she wanted him to cross a small stream; after several tries he ran at it and leapt over and she landed on the pommel, a rigid part of the saddle which bruised her from her waist at the front to her waist at the back. One day when they had to separate the bulls from the calves and cows she totalled thirteen and a half hours in the saddle. Her last supper was a meal of rib of beef, black-eyed peas, jacket potatoes and baked beans, eaten to music from a guitar and shooting stars in the sky. Ann completed a cattle drive in Wyoming, three in Montana and one in Oklahoma.