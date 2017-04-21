COMMUNITY CAFE: Landport Residents Association are supporting a new Community Cafe which will open today, Friday, and will be open every Friday from 5pm to 7pm at Landport Community Room, 2a Horsfield Road. The cafe will only be charging what people can afford to pay, when the leave. Everyone is welcome to go along and share a cup of tea or a bite to eat with friends and neighbours.

BOOK CLUB: Don’t forget that there is a book club held on the third Wednesday of each month from 7pm at Landport Community Room. They read one book a month and meet to chat about it. Refreshments and nibbles provided, just turn up. All welcome.

FOODBANK: The volunteers at the foodbank are now helping around 30 households per week. As it is now growing season, they are keen to receive any surplus fruit or vegetables you may have. If you can help with any contributions to the foodbank, please take them along to the Community Room on a Monday morning or contact ra.landport@gmail.com.

MEETING: The next Landport Residents Association meeting is on May 16, 7.30pm in Landport Community Room, 2a Horsfield Road. All Landport residents welcome.

