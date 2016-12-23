TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER AND ST JOHN sub CASTRO: Tomorrow on Christmas Eve at 3.30pm we have our toddler crib service at Southover and then at 6pm our family crib service at St John sub Castro. On Sunday, Christmas Day at 10am in Southover we will have our Christmas family service. We hope that you and your family can join with us in celebrating the real Christmas message at one or more of our services over the Christmas period. Trinity supports the Lewes food banks, who support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs’. There are collection points at all Trinity churches and at Tesco, so please consider donating tins of food or dry goods to make Christmas and the New Year a better time for those in need within our own town. We are also supporting off the fence, a local homeless charity with gifts of clothing, new toiletries, coats and sleeping bags. There is a collection box in the porch at Southover. Dates for your diary: on Saturday 7 January at 7.30pm in Southover, Lewes Sings Gospel are holding their winter concert. Tickets £10 adults and £5 children and can be bought on www.lsgwinter2017.eventbrite.com For your chance to dance away those winter blues, Lewes goes strictly new term starts on 12 January. Booking now open https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lewes-goes-strictly-january-2017-registration-27450292564 We wish you all a wonderful Christmas and a happy and healthy new year.

Walk report: for the Sunrise Stroll on 13th December 2016. Seven early birds, shepherded by Graham, caught the bus to Ringmer at the unearthly hour of seven o’ clock. Just as we left the confines of Ringmer village the rain began and rain wear was quickly donned. It did not last long but an intermittent, showery dampness stayed with us for the rest of the stroll. A short, sharp climb took us to the site of the Glynde Wind Turbine which is tall but not as tall as many turbines. Its sleek lines contrasted with the gently rotting remains of what, one assumes, was a post windmill from days of old. By this time the sun had risen though there was nothing in the sky to confirm that specific event apart from the fact that we could now see where we were going. Pressing on we walked up Week Lane to Saxon Cross and into the low cloud that spoiled the view but added to the atmosphere. On the golf course there were no golfers but a solitary dog walker loomed out of the clouds and then disappeared. An excellent breakfast was enjoyed at Le Magasin and it was generally agreed that this had been a good way to start the day.

Our next walk is on January 2nd. It is a five mile walk around Wilmington and is described as “hilly.” Meet by 9.30 at North Street car park, Lewes. Lifts are available if you’d like to join us. For more details visit www.lewesfootpathsgroup.org.uk

