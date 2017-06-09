SUMMER FAIR: St Michael’s Church Summer Fair will be held tomorrow, Saturday, 2.30pm to 4pm in the church hall. Cream teas, cakes, tombola, raffle, nearly new, books and puzzles. Entry free.

HISTORY GROUP: Lewes History Group next meet on Monday with a talk on Lewes at the Pictures: An oral history project on Monday at King’s Church, Brooks Road, 7pm for 7.30pm start. This talk and film show is by Reel Lewes, a small group of local film-makers, researchers and writers who have been investigating the history of cinema-going in Lewes over the last two years, and will cover the research process and outcomes of this oral history project. It includes some of their findings, both from the Ruth Thomson’s book Screen Stories – Lewes goes to the pictures and from their film, Big Screen Memories. The film extracts you’ll see show local people reminiscing about the two long-gone cinemas in Lewes: the Odeon and the de Luxe. Everyone is welcome. £3 non-members and £2 members. Free refreshments. leweshistory.org.uk

BRIDGE CLUB: May 23, Tuesday Pairs: Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett; May 25, Thursday Pairs: Peter Gannon and Nigel Osmer; May 30, Tuesday Pairs: Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett; June 1, Carol Holloway and Frank Hibbert. Visitors welcome, phone 01273 476757.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk report, Downs above Firle, May 28. Twenty-two members turned up for our second attempt at this walk, and this time we were blessed with very pleasant weather. Starting from the car park at the top of the Downs above Firle, we headed southwards downhill in the direction of Newhaven, through grassy downland. The skylarks were singing in full throttle, we saw a fair number of Common Blue butterflies and a variety of wild flowers were in bloom.

We took an early coffee break before heading upwards in a north-easterly direction, passing lots of sheep and a herd of attractive light brown (Jersey?) cows, who were inquisitive but docile. Towards the end of the uphill climb, we had to traverse three large fields of crops. The effect of this intensive monoculture arable farming on wildlife was immediately apparent, there was none. We were pleased to reach the top of the Downs again, re-joining grassland, skylarks and wildflowers as well as spectacular views in all directions. After allowing ourselves the luxury of a second break to admire the views, we returned to the car park along the South Downs way over Firle Beacon. We arrived back before the threatened downpour, which in any case never materialised. The walk was led by Alan.

Our next walk will be on Sunday. It is entitled a Wild flower walk around Lewes, and involves up and down. It is about 4 miles long. We shall leave North Street car park promptly at 9.30am. Lifts are available and anyone is welcome to join us.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. We are holding two further practical half day workshops on types and symptoms of dementia and exploring practical ways to help both people living with dementia and their carers. The first is on Saturday July 1 and then repeated again on Saturday July 8. Both take place in the Trinity Southover Chapter House. Maximum 20 per workshop for which there will be a charge of £10, which includes course materials. To book please email Charlotte: charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or call 07539970600. We have a branch of the national Prospects Group here in Lewes, helping people who need that extra bit of assistance with life and learning. They meet on alternate Thursdays from 7pm to 8.15pm in Trinity Southover Chapter House, which is fully accessible (entered via Church End, Cockshut Road). Meetings include talks, games, music, drama and craft; ending with food, tea and coffee. The group is led by volunteers from Trinity and other Lewes churches. If you would like to know more please contact: biddie141@hotmail.co.uk or leave a message at the church office on 01273 470616 or go to www.prospects.org.uk Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services this at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service including Baptism, with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service including Baptism, with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: We are holding a Ceilidh in Trinity Southover tomorrow night, Saturday from 7pm to 10pm. This is a fund raising event for all the family, to include a ploughman’s supper. Tickets by advance booking please: adult £10, Conc. £8 and a family ticket £35. Please email: thelewespassionplay@gmail.com or telephone: 07971398146 We hope you will come and join in the family fun.

COFFEE MORNING: South Street Bonfire Society are holding a coffee morning tomorrow, Saturday, at Cliffe Church Hall from 10am to noon. Cakes, tombola, tea/coffee. Free admission. All welcome.

