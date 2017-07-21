FOOTPATHS GROUP: On Tuesday July 11, some 20 members of the group took part in the annual coach trip which this year went to Scotney Castle, south-east of Lamberhurst in Kent. After having coffee in the restaurant the party went into the Tudor-style house which has only been open to the public in recent years. It was built by Edward Hussey 111 between 1835-1843 from local sandstone and overlooks the old castle. Most members then ventured down the hill to visit the ruined 14th century castle, built on an island in the lake, before returning for lunch in the restaurant. This was followed by a stroll through the extensive National Trust land to Kilndown and back for some 14 members and after looking at the large walled garden many again helped the restaurant’s takings by having tea there before returning to Lewes. Whilst at Scotney it had been apart from a shower of rain when in the house; however the heavens had opened by the time we reached Lewes which made for a rather wet end to the day. Thank you, Robert, for arranging a most enjoyable day.

Our next walk is on Sunday. It is a 5.5 mile circular walk around Alfriston. We will leave North Street car park, Lewes promptly at 9.30am. Lifts are available and anybody is welcome to join us.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Thank you to everyone who did a Christian Aid envelope for our house to house collection. We raised £1,503 which is the highest total for some years. Mental Health Awareness Day on September 16 will be marked by a workshop with an experienced mental health trainer. The course will deal with how to support someone with depression, anxiety or other mental health issues. An opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and strategies to assist. Limited places: contact Jeanette Clifton, Southover Counselling 07852 221449 for more information and to book a place. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

