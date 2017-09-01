TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. On Saturday September 9 the Gundrada Chapel at Trinity Southover will again be open from 3pm to 6pm as part of the Heritage Open days, so if you have not seen inside or heard its story this is an opportunity not to be missed. On September 30 at 7pm in Trinity Southover we are holding an auction of promises in aid of Open Hands, who we support in helping neglected and disadvantaged children in Romania. If you can help by offering a contribution from cooking meals, gardening or perhaps something more unique then please email: office@openhandscharity.eu For more information on Open Hands work go to: https://www.openhandscharity.eu Ticket price for the evening is £10 per person which will include delicious refreshments. Booking essential by September 26 please to the office at Open Hands. All promises can be seen on line a week before the auction. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: There is no11.15am service as we are having a joint service for holiday club in Southover at 10am; 4.30pm sung evening service, a more traditional service with organ and hymns. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am holiday club service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

PASSION PLAY GROUP: September has arrived and our thoughts are turning to next Easter. For Easter 2018 our focus will be on retelling some of the Parables that Jesus told. What is your favourite parable? What stories would you like to see shared in the streets of Lewes? Initial planning meetings are open to anyone interested in helping to create this event will be held on Saturdays September 9 and 16 from 10am to noon in Trinity Southover church hall, St James Street. So if you have any ideas or would like to join in please come along, or let us know if you want to find out more and are unable to make these dates. Just join us or email: thelewespassion play@gmail.com for more information. We look forward to seeing you soon.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: It was a bright and sunny morning on Sunday (August 20) when 15 members of the group met at the Motor Road to walk over to the Half Moon pub at Plumpton.

We walked up the hill from Landport Bottom and along the top of the old chalk pit above the pub of the same name. (now a curry house). Pausing at the top the view of Hamsey Church reminded some members of standing at that very spot watching desperate cows trying to swim to dry land. (the Lewes Floods of 2000). En route, we had mislaid a couple of members but they re-joined us at Black Cap. The walk led us along the South Downs Way before descending on the very steep and slippery road which brings you out directly opposite the destination, namely the most hospitable Half Moon. A very enjoyable lunch was had by all, some partaking of a full meal with coffee, other humbler fare. Somewhat reluctantly we set off once again turning left after crossing the busy road and, after a couple of hundred yards (showing my age here) entered a field and walked diagonally across on the established footpath. Over two stiles and into the woods. We bore right and then left and began the steep ascent to the top of the escarpment. Challenged by the leader many members took the very steepest way to the top. Others managed the gentler path. Once again at the top an electric fence required to be got over or under (National Trust work to address the issue of the scrub). A kindly member held the fence with a makeshift hand protector while we ducked underneath. We returned down the hill past the Racing Stables and onto the Motor Road. Some people continued along Landport Bottom towards the Prison and other continued down to re-join their cars and the main road. We had walked for about eight miles, quite hard going but worth every mile for the beautiful day, the good companionship and the wonderful Down land views. Would that every day could be like this.

