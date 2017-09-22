BRIDGE CLUB: September 5, Tuesday Ladder: Michael Keeping and Richard Burnett; September 7, Thursday Pairs North/South: Michael Keeping and Janet Cattermole; East/West, Margaret Buddery and Susan Louis; September 12, Tuesday Pairs: Michael Keeping and Janet Cattermole. Visitors welcome, phone 01273 476757.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Southover Counselling are holding a Bereavement Journey open evening on October 9 at 7pm in Church End, Cockshut Road, beside Trinity Southover, with coffee and cake and an opportunity to find out about the next six week Bereavement Journey course starting on October 23 and running from 7pm to 9pm each week in Church End. Those who attended previous courses commented on how it helped them to deal with things in ways they did not think possible. For further information come along on October 9 or email: mail@southovercounselling.co.uk or call 07852221449. Southover Counselling Service is a professional service available to everyone irrespective of belief or ability to pay. We sponsor anyone unable to meet the full cost of £40 per session (£45 for couples). All counsellors are qualified and are also committed Christians. If you have pre-school age children then you might like to join us at Lunch Bunch each Thursday during term time from noon to 1.45pm in the church hall at Trinity Southover. A friendly meeting place for the 0 to 3 year olds and their parents or carers, with high-quality sandwiches, play, craft and singing. Contact: chisnall.neil@gmail.com or the church office on 01273 470616. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service, with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Sunday September 3, Brightling with Wolfgang. Our walk on September 3 was a four and a half mile loop in the Brightling area. We parked near Darwell Hole and we started on a bridleway through Prinkle Wood due west, then north towards Brightling and found it was quite wet underfoot due to clay in many places. After half a mile, the path came out into a clearing, and to the left you could see The Temple, one of the follies by Mad Jack Fuller in this area. We followed the path came out onto a country lane towards another folly called The Tower, which was overgrown by trees and difficult to see from the outside. From the hill you could enjoy a great view towards Brightling. We turned right onto a sunken footpath that led us to Hollingrove. For the next half mile we followed Mountfield Lane towards Darwell Wood. When the path crossed the conveyor belt of the Mountfield Gypsum Mine near Darwell Reservoir, we turned onto another (very muddy) bridleway, that led us to a forestry road with much better conditions, and finally back to the car park. The walk was led by Wolfgang.

Our next walk is on Tuesday. Meet at Lewes Bus Station to catch the 9.55am 166 bus to Plumpton. It is Lewes Loop Four walk of 7.5 miles. Take a picnic with you.

