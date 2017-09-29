FOOTPATHS GROUP: Twelve walkers enjoyed a flat six mile walk from Raystede Animal Sanctuary to Rose Hill via Shortgate and back on a fine Wednesday morning recently. It was a varied walk with several things of interest en-route. I did not know that the raised footpath that runs behind the houses and businesses on the Broyle near Shortgate was built many years ago to be a visible marker of the boundary between the parishes of Ringmer and Laughton. We marvelled at the high wires and bridges at the Branchingout Adventure Park beside Bentley Wildfowl and Motor Museum. Someone suggested these obstacles could have formed part of our walk. We had a refreshment break at the edge of Plashett Park discussing its large lakes. We followed the boundary of Plashett Park on a raised footpath for nearly half a mile with lakes visible on our left all the way.

We walked along the A26 to near the Half Way House at Rose Hill to find the footpath that would take us back to the start. Thankfully there was a narrow footway but rather close to fast moving traffic, not the most enjoyable part of our walk. After crossing Harvey’s Lane some walkers stopped to admire the magnificent views over Ringmer to the Downs.

After three hours we arrived back at Raystede. We made a collection for Raystede funds as a thank you for allowing us to park our cars in their car park while walking. Half the group enjoyed a good lunch in the Raystede cafeteria. Dave led the walk.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Calling all singers. We invite you to join us in the choir as we begin our autumn rehearsals in Trinity Southover on Friday evenings between 6.45pm and 8pm. As well as preparing hymns and songs to lead the congregation in at the 10am service at Southover and 4.30pm service at St John sub Castro, we shall also be preparing for the forthcoming harvest celebrations and then we will be thinking about Christmas. Just come along on a Friday evening. All welcome. On Saturday October 14 we are repeating our practical half day workshop on types and symptoms of dementia and exploring practical ways to help both people living with dementia and their carers. It will take place in the Trinity Southover Chapter House from 10am to 1pm. There will be a charge of £10, which includes course materials. To book please email Charlotte: charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or call 07539970600. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal family service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm Harvest Songs of Praise, a more traditional service with choir, organ and hymns. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am family service, with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.