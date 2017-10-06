LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Meet on Monday for a talk entitled Remembering the Lewes Floods 2000. The floods of October 2000 brought devastation to the lives of local people and businesses and many still remember it vividly, including the extended periods spent trying to get homes and premises back to some kind of normality. Now, 17 years later, Christine and Mick of Artemis Arts, themselves victims of the flooding, are revisiting the impact on the town and its residents with a film and illustrated talk. The venue is King’s Church, Brooks Road. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start and everyone is welcome. £3 non-members and £2 members. Free refreshments. www.leweshistory.org.uk

BRIDGE CLUB: September 19, Tuesday Pairs: Irene and Peter Gannon. September 21, Thursday Pairs North/South: Meic Goodyear and Simon Kirkwood; East/West: Margaret Parris and Mavis Druce. September 26, Tuesday Pairs: Richard Burnett and Michael Keeping. September 28,

Thursday Pairs: Jerry Emery and Nannette Tarling. Visitors welcome, phone 01273 476757.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, evening Southover Counselling are holding a Bereavement Journey open evening at 7pm in Church End, Cockshut Road, beside Trinity Southover, with coffee and cake and an opportunity to find out about the next six week Bereavement Journey course starting on October 23 and running from 7pm to 9pm each week in Church End. Those who attended previous courses commented on how it helped them to deal with things in ways they did not think possible. For further information join us tomorrow or email: mail@southovercounselling.co.uk or call 07852221449.

Please join us for this Sunday’s Harvest Festival services at all Trinity Church locations, when we will be collecting tins of food and dry goods for the Lewes Food Banks as they constantly need help. They support households who are not managing. All families who are helped are referred by the professional agencies or GPs. If you cannot join us you can still leave a donation at any Trinity location or at Tesco. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with holy communion, with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: Walk report for September 26. The final leg of the Lewes Loop was through the mainly flat lands of the Ouse valley between Plumpton and Isfield. From Plumpton Station, 17 of us set off heading east to South Chailey. The weather was cloudy and calm and the walking was easy and far less muddy than anticipated. At South Chailey we passed Balneath Manor and continued south-east to Barcombe Cross where we enjoyed a drink at The Royal Oak. Some of the party took the bus back to Lewes but the majority carried on to Barcombe Mills where we joined the Sussex Ouse valley Way and walked up beside the Ouse to the Anchor Inn and so to Isfield.. By this time the sun was beginning to exert its warming influence and it began to feel decidedly muggy. Having sat outside the Laughing Fish with our drinks for a while we caught the bus back to Lewes after an exceedingly gentle but very pleasant day’s walking. Hilda and Graham led the party.