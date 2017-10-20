BRIDGE CLUB: October 3, Tuesday Pairs: Margaret Buddery and Nigel Osmer. October 5, Thursday Pairs: Meic Goodyear and Simon Kirkwood. October 10, Tuesday Teams: Peter Kennedy and Peter Waters, Rosemary Land and Nigel Osmer. October 12, Thursday Teams: Peter and Janet Kennedy, Suzanne Malley and Susan Louis. Visitors welcome, phone 01273 476757.

CONCERT: The Nicholas Yonge Society opens this season with the Magnard Ensemble, a lively wind quintet playing works by Haydn, Bach, Servanscky, Gerschwin, Ligeti and Paul Patterson. Friday, October 27 at 7.45pm at Cliffe building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road. Pre-concert talk at 6.30pm. Tickets £15 at door, 8 to 25year olds free.

CHAMBER MUSIC: The Nicholas Yonge Society. The internationally acclaimed trio Con Brio Copenhagen, play Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and Sandstrom, Friday November 10 at 7.45pm at Cliffe Building, Sussex Downs College, Mountfield Road. Pre-concert talk at 6.30pm. Tickets £15 at door or www.nyslewes.org.uk. 8 to 25 year olds free.

TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, night at 7pm in the Southover Chapter House Trinity Women are having a film night, showing The Light Between Oceans. All welcome men as well as women. Soft drinks and cinema-style snacks provided. Are you in school Years 7 to 12? Come and find out about The Hub on Friday nights in term time at Southover Hall, St James Street 7.30pm to 9.30pm for a fun packed evening including mocktail bar, beanbag chillout space, sports and games (dodgeball, unihoc, human hungry hippos and lots more) or for the more creative try the upper room for mural painting, film making, drama or small group discussions/debates and seminars. It’s your evening so you can make it as chilled or as fun as you want. Please do come and see what it is all about or visit: www.trinitylewes.org Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal communion service with contemporary worship band. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service, with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.