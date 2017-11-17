TRINITY CHURCH SOUTHOVER: And St John sub Castro. Tomorrow, Saturday, we are having a Fair Trade Fair between noon and 3.30pm in Trinity Southover. Join us for the opportunity to start shopping for Christmas early. There will also be the usual snacks and cakes available to keep you going, together with children’s activities. On Sunday at 11.30am we are holding a one hour dementia information session in the Chapter House at Trinity Southover. The session will explore what it is like to have dementia and how small changes can go a long way to creating dementia friendly communities. For more information email Charlotte@overton-hart.co.uk or just turn up this Sunday. Services this Sunday at St John sub Castro: 11.15am informal service with contemporary worship band; 4.30pm communion, a more traditional service with organ and hymns. Services at Southover: 8am communion (prayer book); 10am morning service with choir, organ and band; 6.30pm informal service with contemporary worship band. Please do come and join us.

FOOTPATHS GROUP: We were blessed with a fine, dry day for Tuesday’s walk on October 31 which was led by Janet. Fifteen walkers took two buses to East Brighton and we started off through East Brighton Park then we turned North to follow a gradually ascending path through Sheepcote Valley. Brighton College sports fields could be glimpsed below us on the left and there was a view across to the grandstand of Brighton racecourse. After passing through a field of sheep, we crossed the racecourse and turned south to descend beside the golf course with gorgeous views of the sea ahead. Our coffee stop was taken shielded from the golfers by a row of bushes where we met many dog walkers. It seems that professional dog walkers make good use of this area exercising as many as eight or nine dogs. Continuing towards the sea, we saw the stately buildings of Roedean school. Before reaching the school, we climbed quite steeply until we could see the village of Ovingdean below us. We turned left to reach a track ascending beside the golf course which we crossed briefly. Exiting through a gate, we came back back to our starting point. Several people went off to the marina to find lunch in one of its many restaurants and cafes and the rest of us caught a bus back to Lewes.

Our next walk is on Tuesday November 28. Meet at Lewes Railway Station to catch the 9.30am train to Iford for a 5 mile flat walk.