SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: When they held their lovely Christmas service at Malling Church at the beginning of this week, children from KS1 at South Malling Church of England School were delighted with the mosaics of Loaves and Fish which their school, with Pells, had participated in making — and which are now in place in the church. Because the service is so close to Christmas this year, all the Christmas decorations and the tree were in place — so it seemed particularly special for them. The Head teacher, Mrs Jo O’Donoghue, says, “We would like to wish everybody a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!” School starts again on Tuesday 3rd January 2017.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity churches.) Christmas services this weekend begin on Christmas Eve (Saturday) with the Crib Service at 3.30 p.m. in the afternoon. This is a well-established and popular service for children of primary school age and their families, with lots of activity including the populating of the church crib retelling the old story in a slightly new way. There are processions and carols, shepherds and angels — it’s both enjoyable and a good way of using up excess energy before settling down for the evening. At 11pm. the Midnight Communion begins, focussing on the absolute centre of the season — the birth of Jesus Christ. It finishes around midnight. Finally, at 9.30 on Christmas Morning, there is a short and happy family service to set the day off in its proper perspective with carols and a focus on the real meaning of Christmas to add zest and truth to our enjoyment. All are welcome — bring your children. Finally on the 27th December, between 10.30 and 3pm. the church will be open for parents and children who may have been involved in creating the loaves and Fish installation“Let there be more Light” — and anyone else interested or curious — to see it in place.

MALLING FOODBANK: moved into the Phoenix Centre on the 19th December. We hope that it will flourish in its new surroundings. It is already providing for a good number of people each Monday. On Christmas Day, there will be Christmas Lunch at the Community Centre from10.00 a.m. to 2p.m. There is already a good take up for the event. Meanwhile, the Tenants and Residents association would like more individuals who have roles which include advising people in need of a little extra help, to make contact and find out how to refer them to one of the three Food Banks which operate in Lewes.

A Merry Christmas and Happy New year to all readers.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.