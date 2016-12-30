SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: starts again on Tuesday 3rd January. We wish the staff and children a really happy and successful New Year.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: enjoyed a busy Christmas with happy services and many welcome visitors. This year they will be taking a step closer to complete union as a third part of Trinity Church with a united parish and firm commitment to serve their community and grow in numbers. At South Malling, the “Let there be More Light,” project began well and will already have been visited by 10% of its target audience of 5000. The project is an installation based on Jesus’ miracle of the Feeding of the 5000 with a child’s gift of five loaves and two fish. It was inspired by a gift of 30,000 little ponies found in a warehouse that was being converted. The congregation member, who received the gift, responded to a message from Rwanda in which a young woman who was doing some work there told the story to Rwandan school children who were sad that they had very little to give — showing that God is able to make much of even the smallest generous gesture. School children from Malling and the Pells, with Malling Sunday school, have put the installation together and it is now hanging from the church ceiling. It will stay there until 5000 people have been in to see it. Now that Christmas is over, there will be a series of chances for others to come along and see it, and make up the remaining numbers. Watch out for further details. This Sunday there is a service of Holy Communion which begins at 9.30. All are welcome.

MALLING FOOD BANK: held a happy and successful Christmas Party on Christmas Day. The event was organised by manager Mat Moulding and his wife, Sam, and they want to acknowledge the very generous gifts of food, particularly from Priory School, which made the whole event not only possible but extra special. The Food Bank has now moved from King’s Church to the Phoenix Centre and takes place on Mondays between 12.45 and 2pm — although it won’t be open this coming Monday because it is a Bank Holiday. The Food Bank is looking for ways to cover this problem in future. This coming year, however, it will open again on Monday 9th January

Best wishes for the New Year to all our readers.

