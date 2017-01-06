SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: We wish the staff, children and governors of South Malling and all our Lewes schools a happy and successful year in 2017.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: It seems surprising what a difference there is when Christmas and New Year happen on Sundays. Within a couple of weeks, the church calendar has moved from Advent to Epiphany and we get on straight away with the Christian year. Epiphany marks the time when the three kings visited the stable and acknowledged the baby Jesus as the fulfilment of ancient prophecy. It takes us through the Family’s flight into Egypt, the return to Nazareth and Jesus’ early years, his baptism and his first miracle: the changing of water into wine at a neighbour’s wedding in Galilee. This coming Sunday, there will be a family service led by Neil Chisnall, the children, schools and family minister. The service is suitable for all ages and begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.

TENANTS AND RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting will be on January 9 at 7pm in the Community Centre. The meetings are not usually more than around an hour long and they deal with issues specifically for Malling people, usually ending with action. It is especially fortunate that two local councillors (from two different parties) are active members. The association also oversees the Malling Food Bank which has now moved to the Phoenix Centre and takes place on Mondays between 12.45pm and 2pm.

A Happy New Year to all our readers.

