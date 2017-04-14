SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). This Morning (Good Friday), there will be a one-hour meditation at 10am to begin the day, followed by a series of services in other churches throughout the town, and ending with the United Walk of Witness with all the other churches in Lewes. This begins at 6.30pm, outside St Pancras Church at he top of the town and makes its way along the High Street, turning down past the station to the mound at the beginning of Mountfield Road, ending with a short service. Tomorrow, Saturday, South Malling will be hosting an Easter-themed Craft Morning starting at 9.30am and ending the morning with an Easter Egg Hunt. Also on Saturday, there will be performances from the Passion Play Team, Voices of The Passion, beginning at 11am in Eastgate Church Hall, then repeated at 2.30pm and 3.30pm in the Cliffe Precinct. On Easter Sunday morning, at the usual time of 9.30am, there will be an Easter Communion Service at South Malling, with Revd Jeremy Bamber leading the service. All are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. The Chair, John Lamb, has posted an announcement about the first events of the Safe Streets initiative. Queens Road from the junction of Barn Road, Fitzgerald Road and Deanery Close will be have controlled access on Sunday May 4 and Sunday June 4 for a Play Street. The association has also been informed of a correction to the date of an open tenants meeting, Told. The meeting will be held on Thursday April 20 at 7pm in Ringmer Village Hall. There will be guest speakers talking about welfare benefits and asylum seekers with a range of other matters. The meeting is open to all tenants in the Lewes District. Please can you let Sue Wells know if you would like to attend via sue.wells@Lewes.gov.uk and if you need transport. The agenda covers a wide range of issues for local tenants and will be useful in a range of ways, agendas are also available from Sue Wells.

