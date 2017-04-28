SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: This term, as the weather warms up, the school is looking forward to lots of outdoor learning, sports and trips outside school. Our school Learning Journey, Living World, is a science and geography theme, focusing on Lewes and the world around us. We will end the topic with an Open Afternoon and Science Fair for parents and carers, showcasing our work. The topic titles are Reception, Down at the Bottom of the Garden looking for mini-beasts; Year 1, Oliver’s Vegetables, growing plants; Year 2, Into the Forest; Year 3, Local Landscapes, Lewes. What is changing and affecting where we live? Year 4, Survival, can you help Michael survive on a desert island? Year 5, South Malling Zoo. What will be your zoology specialism area in South Malling Zoo? and Year 6, Fitter, Faster, Stronger, how can you make your body a lean, mean, SATS fighting machine? Our assembly theme this term will be exploring the value of responsibility. Over the Easter holidays the council have installed a zebra crossing on Church Lane outside the school. Although the council is unwilling to provide a lollipop lady service as well as a zebra crossing, the school feels that the Lollipop Lady is a vital and very valuable service and so has decided to pay for it from the school’s budget. A big thank you to Laura and all her work on the crossing. She does a great job keeping our children safe every day.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: Last Sunday at South Malling Church’s Annual Parochial Meeting, there was an unopposed vote to ask the Bishop to proceed with the legal steps to unite the parish church with Southover and St John sub Castro, bringing the three together as a single large parish church with three church buildings to be called Trinity. Each building will be focused on supporting their local community but working together as one single entity. This Sunday, after all three churches have also voted, there will be a United Service at Southover Church at 10am bringing everyone together with the Bishop of Lewes. This is part of a whole weekend of seminars, and social activities, continuing the process of members of the three churches getting to know and work with each other.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Will have its next meeting on May 8 at 6.45pm in Malling Community Centre. All tenants and residents are welcome. This is a good opportunity to raise issues and concerns about our own neighbourhood, and to be sure you and your neighbours will be listened to by local councillors and officers. All are welcome.

