SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Held their annual Grandparents’ Tea Party on Friday. It was a real treat for the children to invite their grandparents to school, to show them their work and then sing for them while they enjoyed a cup of tea. The school hopes the grandparents enjoyed it as much as the children did! Their first class of Year 5 are off to spend the night at Southease YHA this week. They will be undertaking a lot of exciting activities that link to their Geography and Science work on Lewes and natural habitats, as well as learning team work skills and developing their resilience. On Sunday April 30, some children from the Emerald Eagles and Emerald Elephants performed with the Kantanti Ensemble, a professional orchestra comprising some of the country’s leading musicians. The concert was entitled The Best of Orchestral Broadway and took place at Lewes Town Hall in Fisher Street.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling) joined the other two Trinity churches in a very impressive and generous weekend of social and educational events together, held in Southover Church. There was a packed church on Sunday morning when all three churches joined together with the Bishop of Lewes for a service of Morning Praise The Bishop also led one of the numerous workshops of the weekend. His was on the complex issue of Human Sexuality, a key issue for Christians living close to Brighton with its vibrant LGBT community. This weekend, things are back to normal again, but we’ve all met people we didn’t know and begun to feel that, at least, Trinity is a vibrant church with interesting people and challenging work to do in a complex world, where there are no easy answers to questions that really matter. The service this Sunday at South Malling is an informal communion. It begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Residents Association reports that the final consultation on Lewes Neighbourhood Plan takes place from May 8. Later, there will be a vote on the plan, which provides a blueprint for the development and growth of Lewes. It details sites in the town where owners have agreed that new housing might be built and introduces a policy for social housing. There will be public exhibitions on May 25 and 26. Further details can be found at www.lewes4all.uk. The next meeting of the Association is on May 8, 6.45pm at Malling Community Centre. All are welcome.

