SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Well done to our Year 6 children, who took their National Curriculum tests (SATS) this week. They have worked extremely hard and impressed us with their resilience, determination and positive attitude to their learning. A big thanks goes to their teacher (Miss Straker) and teaching assistants (Mrs Swan and Kate) who have provided the children with such incredible support throughout, showing them that challenges in learning can be fun, and continuously celebrating each child’s achievements. Next Friday (May 19) the school is holding their Science Fair. Parents and friends are invited to come into school for an Open Afternoon to see all the wonderful work the children have been doing as part of the term’s, Our Natural World, topic. In addition to the work in classes, there will also be a Science Fair in the hall. Each class will have a stall celebrating their science learning this term.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). The service will be held in the school hall this coming Sunday and will be a Children’s Service led by Neil Chisnall, the Trinity Children’s Schools and Families minister, with music by the church band. The Service is at 9.30am and all are welcome, especially children and families.

TENANTS AND RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The first of the play zone days, where streets are blocked off from traffic and opened up for children to play safely while parents watch and socialise, has now taken place and In Cllr John Lamb’s words, it was ‘great’. It took place on the green in Queen’s Road and Fitzgerald Road. Special thanks went to Mat Moulding and Sam for organising food, ice cream and a fire engine, Tesco who provided the food and the ‘scores of kids who came’. John (who is Chair of the association) has also alerted members to the fact that last Monday, the Town Council published its Neighbourhood Plan. You can download it at www.lewes4all.uk. He thinks that tenants and residents will be interested in the idea of using council-owned land such as garage sites to build low cost housing let at social rents. He says,’You can learn more at sessions in the Town Hall on May 25 (evening) and May 26 (morning)’.

