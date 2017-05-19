SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). This Sunday there will be a Communion Service led by Revd Dick Field, who will also be speaking about Jesus’ story of the rich man and the beggar (Dives and Lazarus). Children will join the Children’s Club for their own activities during part of the service, which begins at 9.30am. All are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. Cllr John Lamb and Chris Burt have written to complain about the state in which they have left parts of Malling. There are broken paving stones in Prince Charles Road, poor tarmacking in Queen’s Road, damage to the road surface made by their machinery and a number of other issues that were not cleared up. So far there has been no response because their contact person is away.

