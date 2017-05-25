SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The children and staff enjoyed experiencing the Prayer Spaces provided by Trinity Church last week. Neil Chisnall (the Children’s minister), and his team of volunteers, transformed a classroom for the week and created a wonderful, calm, spiritual space for the children to come and reflect on different issues. They spent time thinking, talking and creating work based on the school values of friendship, responsibility and respect as well as thankfulness. A huge thank you to Neil and his team for their inspiring work. It was lovely to see so many friends and family members at our open afternoon last Friday. The children were able to show off all their amazing science learning both in their classes and at the science fair in the Hall. Next week is the half term break. The children return to school on Tuesday June 6.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). Last Sunday Revd Dick Field spoke about Jesus’ parable of the rich man and the beggar (Lazarus). The rich man ignored the beggar, who sat at his gate until both died; the beggar went to heaven, the rich man to Hell. Jesus expects generosity from those who are better off; and has little sympathy for those without it. I must say that I’ve found walking through Lewes Town Centre has been a little more challenging this week. This Sunday, the service is Morning Praise, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber with contemporary music. Children have their own activities. It begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

