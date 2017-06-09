SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). Following on from last Sunday’s celebration of Pentecost, this coming Sunday begins the Season of Trinity, which takes us through the rest of the year (more or less) to Advent and Christmas. The service on Sunday will be a Cafe Service, a relaxed format, focussing on The Banquet, another of Jesus’ parables. It begins at 9.30am. Music by the Music Group. All are welcome.

