SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The Head Teacher says, ‘As a Church of England school, South Malling is subject to statutory Section 48 Inspections from the Church of England, every 3-5 years. On 18th May, after 5 years, we underwent an inspection and were delighted that, for the first time in its history, South Malling was judged as being ‘Good’ by the Diocese of Chichester.’ (This is equivalent to the ofsted Good, which has been the school’s ofsted rating since December 2011).’ Amongst the many positive comments about the school and its Christian ethos, the inspector said, ‘In a calm and purposeful atmosphere, pupils and staff treat each other with kindness, respect and understanding. High expectations and aspirations set by all staff impact on pupils’ positive attitudes to learning, good standards of attainment, improved attendance and exemplary behaviour. Discrimination is not tolerated. Well embedded inclusive provision secures pupils’ academic progress, personal development, safety and well-being. All pupils, including the most vulnerable, achieve high levels of success.’ The parents and carers that she met, unanimously agree, ‘values are in place throughout, the school is warm and nurturing, children want to come to school’. The Head Teacher says, ‘We are extremely proud that the hard work of all the staff to create a caring, moral and inclusive environment, in which every child is nurtured to succeed, has been recognised.’

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity churches). This Sunday’s Communion Service will be led by Revd Jules Middleton, who was ordained as priest by the Bishop of Lewes at Holy Cross, Uckfield last Saturday. It will be a great pleasure for the people of South Malling to worship with her at one of her first ever Communions as a fully fledged Priest and wish her every blessing for her future, both here in Lewes and elsewhere. Ian Graham will be preaching as the three Trinity churches begin a new teaching series on the Holy Spirit. It should be a really good service and with lots of new starts, very appropriate for the first Sunday after the Feast of the Trinity, which carries through the rest of this church year to Advent, when the cycle begins again. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

