SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The school heard last week that the art installation, Let There Be More Light, which they worked on last autumn with Pells School and South Malling’s Sunday School/Craft Days, is one of the prize winners in the Diocesan Schools Art Competition for 2017. The installation based on the Bible passage in which Jesus turns a small gift of loaves and fishes from a young boy, into a meal for 5000 plus people who had come to hear him preach, but hadn’t brought lunch. It shows that, in need, Jesus can make even a small act of generosity from a child into something that can be enormously helpful to many people. Some 200 children were involved in designing and completing the installation which has been described by the judges as an excellent demonstration of cooperation between children in different church related organisations. South Malling School Nursery Open Day. Anyone who is looking for a Nursery school for the next school year, is very welcome to come to the open day on Wednesday from 4pm to 6pm. This will give you a chance to talk to their nursery staff and find out what the school can offer to parents and their children. Don’t miss this opportunity to see if it meets your needs.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). This week there will be a service of Morning Praise. This is an informal service, led by the band and very suitable for newcomers and anyone not particularly familiar with Anglican worship. All are welcome and you get to see the prize winning art installation, created by the children of two of our local church schools which is on display in our Parish Church. The service begins at 9.30am.

