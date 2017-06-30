SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Last night (Thursday), Children, parents and staff enjoyed the annual school Concert in South Malling Church. In this concert, children and their teachers showed their skills and entertained a capacity audience as they heard their children demonstrate how far they had all developed in the past year. The school is rightly proud of all its performing arts, which are regularly performed to audiences at various times of the year, both in school and in the community. The school’s music was particularly praised in the recent Diocesan Inspection, and last night’s performance showed both its strength and its range.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity churches). This Sunday, Revd Dick Field will lead a Communion service with a focus on the Holy Spirit. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome. Tomorrow, Saturday, the councils of each of the three Trinity churches will be meeting together to discuss the process of coming together legally, which is scheduled for the new year, when the final legal processes for uniting the three parishes into one, will finish, and the three parishes will finally be one.

SUSSEX HARMONY: Also tomorrow, Saturday, will be hosting their annual Shape Note Day in South Malling Church, their unofficial HQ. Individuals and organisations committed to Shape Note Music will come together from all over England (and some from abroad) to work on this particularly North American music, always as near as they can get July 4. For more information, check their website: http://www.sussexharmony.org.uk

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association remind us that the public consultation with Lewes residents about how they would like Pells Recreation Ground and Malling Fields to be upgraded, is reaching the final stage with two events taking place in early July. On Friday, July 7, noon to 6pm at St John’s Hall, Talbot Terrace (for Pells Recreation Ground); Saturday, July 8, 10am to 2pm at Malling Community Centre (for Malling Fields).

