SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Was very fortunate last week holding two major events outdoors and avoiding a drop of rain. Sports Day on Tuesday came to an exciting and nail biting finish with the Blue team enjoying a well deserved win before the heavens opened. On Saturday the school field was transformed as the Friends of South Malling did an amazing job setting up stalls and an arena for the ever popular summer fete. Once again the sun shone and a good time was had by all. Many thanks goes to Mandi Ramshaw and her team for their hard work organising it all and to Gavin Redshaw for providing sound and music throughout. This week, the Year 6’s will be joining the Patina Moving On Parade (today, Friday). Look out for camels and a sphinx processing through the streets of Lewes.

SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: Will be meeting in the school hall this Sunday morning for the all age family service, with its focus on children. The service will be led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber with a talk by Revd Jules Middleton. This is an informal and enjoyable service with a light hearted atmosphere. All are welcome. The service begins at 9.30am. MOBILE LIBRARY: Friday: Berwick Village Hall 2.55pm-3.10pm, opposite Lamb Inn Ripe 3.20pm-3.40pm.

