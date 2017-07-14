SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity Churches in Lewes). The service this Sunday is Holy Communion and it will be led by Revd Jules Middleton. All are welcome. On the following Sunday, July 23, the Morning Praise service will be followed by a picnic in the church grounds.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Tenants and Residents Association. There are several areas that have identified for wild flower planting (in front of Malling Close, The Martlets and Fitzgerald Road). It is intended to consult with local people as the areas where the wild flowers are sown in future should not be cut between April and October. An increasing number of people are attending the Foodbank (all have been referred), there are now between eight to 13 single people and 13 to 24 families each week attending. Approx £20 per week is collected from those attending who make a contribution to their food each week which goes to support the running of the bank including rent for premises and other costs.

