SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity churches). This Sunday the service will be Morning Praise, with Music led by the church band. It begins at 9.30am and ends around 10.30am. After the service, Steve and Amanda Burgess will speak about their recent motor cycling holiday in Romania, which included a visit to one of the mission groups which Trinity supports. This will be followed by a picnic lunch in the arboretum (thanks to the generosity of their neighbours in Church Lane). Bring your own picnic.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association report on their Facebook page that Waitrose have agreed to give Lewes Food banks all the food that shoppers donate in store. Tescos already supply food. The Malling Foodbank is open on Mondays in the Phoenix Centre (noon to 2pm, except Bank Holidays ). You are welcome to drop off any food that you may have collected, during that time period. Also, anyone attending a Service at South Malling Church can also drop off non perishable food gifts, which will be passed on to the Malling Foodbank.

