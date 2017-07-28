SOUTH MALLING PARISH CHURCH: (One of the three Trinity churches). Fortunately the sun just about managed to shine on the church picnic last week - an enjoyable social occasion which followed a presentation by Steve and Mandy Burgess, of their epic motorbike ride across Europe through Germany, and Austria, ending in Romania and back again. The journey ended in the village where prince Charles has his few acres, and were welcomed to a feast hosted by local aristocracy who knew the prince well. The journey had taken in a village where a charity for children, supported by Trinity Church is running an open house that provides children with food and fun and some education and occasionally with a place to sleep when things went wrong. The congregation heard about the level of poverty there, where whole families often have to sleep in the street. Despite their hardships, Steve and Amanda had been moved by their politeness, gratitude for the Rainbow House’s hospitality, and the enjoyment they derived from simple games and the care and friendliness of their helpers. This week, the service of Morning Praise begins at 9.30am, the music group will be leading the music and the service will be led by Vicar, Revd Steve Daughtery. All are welcome.

ART PRIZE: The installation: Let There be More Light, won a special prize. It was created by children from South Malling School, Pells School and the church’s Sunday Club and Craft Days, around 200 children in all. It celebrates the story of the Feeding of the Five Thousand, one of Jesus’ miracles. It was entered into Chichester Diocese’s first ever art competition for schools earlier this year, with around 1000 other pieces of Art from over 70 church schools throughout Sussex. Ironically, on the Day that Pells had its closing service, church and school representatives went to Chichester Cathedral to pick up a Special Prize for an outstanding piece work. It was one of two art pieces which were too big to exhibit in the exhibition space but too good not to celebrate. Well done to both schools, to craftsman, Bobby Morley, who worked with them, and to all the children who each designed their own part of the installation, filling in their own patterns with 5000 My Little Ponies of different colours, creating a wonderful piece of art now on display in the church. It is intended to draw 5000 people into the building to see it and to wonder. The assembled prize winners groaned at the Cathedral groaned when the Director of Education told them that she had just come from the Pells last ever end of year event, a sad event as well for the assembled church schools who had gathered to collect their prizes.

