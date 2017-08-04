SOUTH MALLING CHURCH: (Trinity at South Malling). There will be an informal service of Holy Communion this coming Sunday, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber. The music will be a mixture of hymns and songs led by the music group. The theme of the service is Being Counter Cultural.

ARTWAVE IN MALLING: It is good to see that Suzie Monnington and the Dairy Studio are again taking part in Artwave this summer: August 19 and 20, 26 to 28 and September 2 and 3, 11am to 5pm. The theme is Moods on the Ouse, described as ‘fantastic inspired collaboration work by our local landscape and River Ouse.’ It will include a range of art forms, including painting, prints, sculptures, photos and (to cap it all, head pieces). This should be unmissable, especially for Malling residents. It also provides an opportunity for the church to open its doors so that parents and friends of the children from South Malling and the Pells schools to see the award winning installation, Let There be More Light, which is on display in the church. Take in a little more of the hidden beauty of this ancient settlement from which Malling has grown and which is often an unknown treasure, even for those who live here.

