TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). Last week was one of those golden weekends for the parish church. Following the wonderful wedding of Cathy and Mark Beresford last Friday afternoon at South Malling, Peter and Yena Venn were married at Southover on Saturday, while South Malling parishioners and their friends ignored Saturday’s rain and enjoyed an excellent barbecue at the home of Ron and Steph Hammond. This was followed on Sunday by a happy and well-attended service of Holy Communion. Appropriately, Ken Bridger’s sermon was about generosity. For the children, Trinity’s Creation Care team had come along to take their group out into the churchyard where they looked for various kinds of flora and fauna and at the end of the service, took home lavender bags which they had made themselves. This coming weekend (Bank Holiday) there will be a service of Morning Praise, led by the Associate Vicar, Revd Jeremy Bamber with Music led by the band. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

ARTWAVE: At South Malling. Do visit the Dairy Studio at Old Malling Farm this weekend (or next). They are back again in Artwave after time out last year, with a regular three weekend display, following what seems to have been a significant refocussing on local land and river scapes with a couple of delightful diversions, jewellery and notably a small collection of hats (head pieces) by Lomax and Skinner. I think they are called fascinators. They are clearly for sophisticated decoration on special occasions, but fit wonderfully with the landscapes, water birds and water scapes, of old Malling and the River Ouse, which make up most of the rest of the collection. The stark white walls of the studio and the wonderfully focussed range of art on display, do real credit to excellent work. I recommend it, not only to visitors but especially to locals, who will be rewarded by a reminder of how beautiful ( and wild ) is our part of Lewes. The exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm this coming Saturday, Sunday and Monday and on Saturday and Sunday of the following week.

