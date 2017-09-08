SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Children returned to school earlier this week to begin their new year. We wish them all the very best for the new year and, in particular, our thoughts and sincere best wishes are with all the children who have moved to South Malling from the Pells, where they were well served by dedicated staff but which closed for lack of numbers in July. As a former governor, I have no doubt that we can feel confident they will receive a warm welcome from the whole school and lots of TLC to help them settle in.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). After a sociable summer, Trinity Church celebrated its successful Children’s Club, held at Trinity Southover last week, with a children’s service at Southover last Sunday with children who had attended the club, their families, and adults and young people who had helped run the activities. For South Malling that meant missing lots of people in their own congregation, who had been part of the holiday club, but also welcoming quite a few from the other two Trinity churches, who opted for Malling’s informal communion service with a talk by Ian Graham, one of the church’s Readers (trained and consecrated lay people formally admitted to a lay leadership office ). He spoke about Perseverance. Tomorrow, Saturday, many people throughout England, will be focussed on perseverance, as they cycle or walk round their Diocese (Ride and Stride), visiting as many churches and chapels as they can in aid of their local Historical Churches Trust, which provides finance for local churches with building developments and repairs. South Malling had a generous grant to help with their roof repairs from the Sussex Trust last year, and will be open, with other churches, from 9am to 5pm. Apart from the exercise and fund raising, it is a good opportunity to see inside churches whose Insurance policies insist that they are kept locked when not in use. This coming Sunday, there will be a Family Service at South Malling, led by Children, Schools and Families Minister, Neil Chisnall. The service begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. The next association meeting will be on Monday, September 18 at 6.45pm in Malling Community Centre. All tenants and residents of Malling are welcome. By the way, it is interesting that the residents association Facebook pages has lots of positive comments about the planting of wild flowers around Malling.

