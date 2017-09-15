SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: Head Teacher, Jo O’Donoghue, writes: We ended last year on a real high following our positive inspection report from the Diocese and many other successes, so we’re now looking forward to an exciting new school year. We had much to be proud of last year including, our church inspection report, test scores that were above national averages, fantastic music and drama performances, some great sporting and Kit Car achievements and we were winners in the Beat the Street competition. It was lovely to welcome the children back last week. They looked very professional and ready to learn in their purple school uniforms and there was a real buzz around the school as everybody exchanged news and got excited about all the wonderful learning to come. Our priorities for this year include: making sure that most children reach the expected standard for their year group (mastery learning), making sure that the children leaving our Nursery have achieved age-related expectations, introducing character strengths (Professionalism, Grit, Spark, Humanity, Eloquence, Expertise, Reflection) to support learning behaviours and helping children understand how to stay physically healthy. Quite a bit to achieve.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). Last Saturday, the church welcomed people who were cycling or walking as part of the nationwide Ride and Stride initiative, to raise money for their local Historical Churches Trust. South Malling is a little off the fast track for those who were focussed on visiting as many churches as possible to get lots of sponsorship money; nevertheless there were 19 visitors, eight of these from Lewes itself and the rest from a wide range of places, Lancing being probably the farthest away, with others from Ringmer, Folkington, Seaford, Pevensey, Uckfield and Hurstpierpoint. Saturday was a really busy day because, Malling resident, Charlotte Bebee and her fiancee had their wedding blessing there in the early afternoon. Charlotte’s family attend a Church in Brighton and the service at Malling was led by their own pastor, who used the Anglican Liturgy. It was a lovely wedding and everyone seemed very happy as they left to continue the celebrations. The Riders and Striders took this in their stride and in the late morning, one walker calling in to register his visit, said that he had crashed a traditional Choir practice earlier in the morning and now walked into a wedding rehearsal with a Brighton church band playing modern church music, both really good and both clear extra benefits in the day’s long journey to support the Sussex Historical Churches Trust. This Sunday, the service is Holy Communion, led by Revd Steve Daughtery. It begins at 9.30am and all are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association. There will be a meeting this coming Monday at 6.45pm in Malling Community Centre. All tenants/residents are welcome.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.