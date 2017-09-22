SOUTH MALLING SCHOOL: The Head says: We have had a good week at South Malling. Year 5 visited Fishbourne Roman Palace as part of their project on the Romans. They had a great time and did a wonderful job upholding the reputation of the school, by behaving impeccably throughout. Well done the Emerald Elephants. Next week, the Year 2 class will be having a Victorian Day, dressing up as Victorian children and experiencing what it would have been like to go to school in Victorian times. (We hope nobody gets the cane). The school orchard is producing lots of apples and plums and the children have been busy collecting them. A big thanks to Mrs Swan for helping the children to make apple and plum crumbles. It was also lovely to welcome our new reception children this week. The Red Rabbits arrived looking very bright and bushy tailed in their new uniforms. They have settled really well. Next week they will stay for lunch for the first time.

TRINITY AT SOUTH MALLING: (Parish Church). There will be a craft morning for Children tomorrow, Saturday, at 10am followed by a barbecue in the church grounds, (which is also open to adults) beginning around 11.30am and available over lunch time for those who would like to stay. There will be a small cost for the barbecue. On Sunday, there is a service of Morning Praise, led by the Associate Vicar with the band. This begins as usual at 9.30am and all are welcome.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: Malling Tenants and Residents Association met on Monday evening and covered a wide range of the issues currently affecting Malling, including parking, the aftermath of the Virgin line-laying exercise, planning issues including concerns about the way that affordable housing is dropping away from building plans where they had initially been part of the plan, and a range of other issues. It is clear that residents are very supportive of the firm and positive management of the Food Bank. The work of the (volunteer) manager and staff was praised as was their determination to make sure that fresh fruit and vegetables are regularly available. Separately, afterwards, the chairman John Lamb made this plea to readers of Village News: ‘Following the Allotments Show, the Malling Food Bank has received generous donations of award winning fruit and veg from Coombe Valley allotment holders and others. Donations include two huge pumpkins. If any allotment holders have surplus produce please contact john.lamb@abilitymagazine.org.uk or bring it to The Phoenix Centre on Mondays between noon and 1pm.’ This also applies to those gardeners who are wondering how to cope with the fruit and vegetables provided by a generous summer this year.

